Madonna Becomes First Female Artist to Have Top 10 Albums in Every Decade Since the 1980s

The 2022 release of Madonna’s remix album, Finally Enough Love, has placed the queen of pop in the record book as the first woman in U.S. history to earn a top 10 album in the last five consecutive decades.

Once Finally Enough Love debuted at No. 8 on the chart, Madonna—who has released 23 top 10 albums throughout her career, nine of which hit No. 1—now has a top 10 album in each decade since the 1980s.

Though Barbra Streisand had No. 1 albums between the 1960s and 2010s, Madonna is the first woman to chart top 10 albums in the 1980s, ’90s, ’00s, ’10s, and now 2020s. Madonna is only the 10th act to reach this feat; the previous nine are solo male artists or groups with men.

In the’80s Madonna had a total of five top 10 albums, kicking off with her self-titled debut in 1983, which peaked at No. 8, along with Like a Virgin, True Blue, the Who’s That Girl soundtrack, and Like a Prayer.

By the 1990s, Madonna hit the charts again with I’m Breathless: Music From and Inspired by the Film Dick Tracy, The Immaculate Collection, Erotica, Bedtime Stories, Something to Remember, the Evita soundtrack, and Ray of Light, while the 2000s saw Music, GHV2: Greatest Hits Volume 2, American Life, Confessions on a Dance Floor, Hard Candy and Celebration in the top 10. Throughout the 2010s, Sticky & Sweet Tour, MDNA, and Rebel Heart reached the top of the chart, along with Madonna’s most recent top 10 Madame X in 2019.

In addition to her recent remix album and other forthcoming archival musical projects planned since moving her entire catalog to Warner, Madonna is also directing a biopic on her life, documenting her rise to stardom from her earlier days in New York City in the 1980s, which will star Ozark and Inventing Anna actress Julia Garner as the Queen of Pop.

Photo: Warner Music Group