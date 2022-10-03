Exclusive Premiere: “Tumblin” from the California Honeydrops’ New Album ‘Soft Spot’

Today (October 3), American Songwriter is premiering the newest single from the California-born funk band, California Honeydrops.

The new track, “Tumblin,” is part of the group’s forthcoming new record, Soft Spot, which itself is set to drop on October 7. But fans can get an early taste of the LP via the exclusive song premiere below.

“I was camping on these cliffs overlooking the ocean when I picked up my guitar and the first thing I played was this lick and then a song just started immediately coming out,” says the group’s vocalist and multi-instrumentalist Lech Wierzynski of the new track. “Later, I played it for our sax player Johnny and he said it needed a bridge and had some ideas for the story of a guy that’s been getting beaten down by the daily grind and needs some lovin’ at the end of the day.

“I just kind of ran with that idea. The last bunch of vocal riffs came straight out of a COVID livestream we did where we played ‘This Little Light of Mine,’ which is a song we never play, for about 15-minutes and started spontaneously making this little vocal arrangement as we jammed it out. Usually, in the studio, I become a vocal perfectionist and sing a lot cleaner than I would on stage, but that didn’t feel right, so I kind of just yelled it out real quick and left it that way. Left up to me I would have redone it and probably sucked the life out of it but the boys didn’t let me.”

Check out the new track below, along with the tracklist for the upcoming LP.

Fans can also see upcoming tour dates from the group, which include their first headlining show at Red Rocks in Colorado.

Soft Spot Tracklist:

1. Honey and Butter

2. Gonna Be Alright

3. Nothing At All

4. I Miss You Baby Pt. 1

5. Tumblin’

6. Takin’ My Time

7. The Unicorn

8. Soft Spot

9. In Your Arms

10. Lil Bit Of Love

11. Sneakin’ Into Heaven

12. I Miss You Baby Pt. 2

Catch The California Honeydrops On Tour:

Oct. 14 – Tempe, AZ – Marquee Theatre

Oct. 16 – Flagstaff, AZ – Yucca North

Oct. 18 – Durango, CO – The Animas City Theatre

Oct. 19 – Santa Fe, NM – Meow Wolf

Oct. 21 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom

Oct. 22 – Kansas City, MO – Knuckleheads

Oct. 23 – St. Louis, MO – The Big Top

Oct. 25 – St. Paul, MN – Turf Club

Oct. 26 – St. Paul, MN – Turf Club

Oct. 27 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall

Oct. 29 – Indianapolis, IN – Hi-Fi

Oct. 30 – Ferndale, MI – Magic Bag

Oct. 31 – Kalamazoo, MI – Bell’s Brewery

Nov. 2 – South Burlington, VT – Higher Ground

Nov. 3 – Portland, ME – Aura

Nov. 5 – New York, NY – Sony Hall

Nov. 6 – Boston, MA – Royale Boston

Nov. 8 – Philadelphia, PA – World Cafe Live

Nov. 9 – Washington, DC – Lincoln Theatre

Nov. 11 – Charlottesville, VA – The Southern Cafe & Music Hall

Nov. 12 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel

Nov. 13 – Highlands, NC – Highlands Food and Wine Festival 2022

Jan. 15-22, 2023 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Sandy Beaches Cruise 2023

For all tour dates and ticket information, please visit cahoneydrops.com.

Photo by Deborah Wilson / Courtesy LVPR