John Mellencamp Announces Massive 76-Stop Tour

Fresh off scheduling two big shows to promote his portrait painting, legendary homeland rock star John Mellencamp has announced a massive 76-stop North American tour for 2023, dubbed his Live And In Person Tour.

The giant slate of gigs kicks off on February 5 and 6 in Bloomington, Indiana for two nights and concludes with two dates in South Bend, Indiana on June 23 and 24.

The tour also includes multiple nights in New York City, Chicago, Vancouver, Nashville, Clearwater, Minneapolis, and more, as well as stops in TCM’s home of Atlanta, Los Angeles, and other major cities across North America. See the complete list of dates below.

The partnership with TCM is a new collaboration and a first for Mellencamp, who has never previously had a tour promotional partner in all his years of performing live.

Tickets for the tour, go on sale on October 7. Fans can register now HERE for the Mellencamp mailing list presale, beginning Wednesday, October 5 at 10 am local time.

Legends of Rock: John Mellencamp opened this week at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame—it’s a new, permanent part of the museum’s beloved and expanding Legends of Rock exhibit. Museum-goers can expect to see artifacts including the suit worn in promotional photos for Mellencamp’s 2003 album Trouble No More, his 1976 Fender Telecaster Custom guitar played onstage extensively and the studio tracking chart for “Jack and Diane” from 1981, as well as an oil painting by Mellencamp himself, Backbone (2022), reworked from a 1993 self-portrait.

And a reissue of Mellencamp’s beloved eighth studio album, Scarecrow, is set for release on November 4. The box set will include two CDs of newly remixed and remastered songs plus previously unreleased bonus tracks and alternate versions, a booklet full of rare photographs, and all new liner notes by acclaimed author and music critic Anthony DeCurtis.

Check out a complete tour list for the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer below.

John Mellencamp—Live and In Person 2023 Tour

February 5—Indiana University Auditorium—Bloomington, IN

February 6— Indiana University Auditorium—Bloomington, IN

February 8—Ovens Auditorium—Charlotte, NC

February 10—Fox Theatre—Atlanta, GA

February 11—Jacksonville Center for the Arts | Moran Theater—Jacksonville, FL

February 13—Ruth Eckerd Hall—Clearwater, FL

February 14—Ruth Eckerd Hall—Clearwater, FL

February 15—Ruth Eckerd Hall—Clearwater, FL

February 18—Walt Disney Theater at Dr. Phillips

Center for the Performing Arts—Orlando, FL

February 19—Walt Disney Theater at Dr. Phillips

Center for the Performing Arts—Orlando, FL

February 21—Broward Center for the Performing Arts—Ft. Lauderdale, FL

February 22—Broward Center for the Performing Arts—Ft. Lauderdale, FL

February 24—Saenger Theatre—New Orleans, LA

February 25—Smart Financial Centre—Sugar Land, TX

February 26—Majestic Theatre—San Antonio, TX

February 28—Bass Concert Hall—Austin, TX

March 1—Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie—Dallas, TX

March 11—Keller Auditorium—Portland, OR

March 13—Orpheum—Vancouver, BC

March 14—Orpheum—Vancouver, BC

March 15—Paramount Theatre—Seattle, WA

March 17—Golden Gate Theatre—San Francisco, CA

March 18—Golden Gate Theatre—San Francisco, CA

March 19—Saroyan Theatre—Fresno, CA

March 21—SAFE Credit Union Performing Arts Center—Sacramento, CA

March 22—Dolby Theatre—Los Angeles, CA

March 24—Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas—Las Vegas, NV

March 25—Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas —Las Vegas, NV

March 27—Ellie Caulkins Opera House—Denver, CO

April 3—The Midland Theatre—Kansas City, MO

April 4—The Midland Theatre—Kansas City, MO

April 6—State Theatre—Minneapolis, MN

April 7—State Theatre—Minneapolis, MN

April 8—State Theatre—Minneapolis, MN

April 10—The Riverside Theater—Milwaukee, WI

April 11—The Riverside Theater—Milwaukee, WI

April 13—Chicago Theatre—Chicago, IL

April 14—Chicago Theatre—Chicago, IL

April 17—The Kentucky Center—Louisville, KY

April 18—The Kentucky Center—Louisville, KY

April 19—Peoria Civic Center Theater—Peoria, IL

April 21—Stifel Theatre—St. Louis, MO

April 22—Stifel Theatre—St. Louis, MO

April 24—Orpheum Theatre—Memphis, TN

April 25—Orpheum Theatre—Memphis, TN

May 5—Old National Events Plaza—Evansville, IN

May 6—Old National Events Plaza—Evansville, IN

May 8—Ryman Auditorium—Nashville, TN

May 9—Ryman Auditorium—Nashville, TN

May 10—Ryman Auditorium—Nashville, TN

May 12—Aronoff Center—Cincinnati, OH

May 13—Aronoff Center—Cincinnati, OH

May 15—Embassy Theatre—Ft. Wayne, IN

May 16—Embassy Theatre—Ft. Wayne, IN

May 17—Palace Theatre—Columbus, OH

May 19—Peace Center—Greenville, SC

May 20—DPAC —Durham, NC

May 22—Benedum Center—Pittsburgh, PA

May 23—Benedum Center—Pittsburgh, PA

May 25—Playhouse Square—Cleveland, OH

May 26—Playhouse Square—Cleveland, OH

June 2—The Lyric—Baltimore, MD

June 3—Kimmel Cultural Campus—Philadelphia, PA

June 5—Beacon Theatre—New York, NY

June 6—Beacon Theatre—New York, NY

June 7—Beacon Theatre—New York, NY

June 10—Boch Center – Wang Theatre—Boston, MA

June 11—Providence Performing Arts Center—Providence, RI

June 13—Palace Theatre—Albany, NY

June 14—Landmark Theatre—Syracuse, NY

June 16—Shea’s Performing Arts Center—Buffalo, NY

June 17—Masonic Temple Theatre—Detroit, MI

June 19—Massey Hall—Toronto, ON

June 21—DeVos Performance Hall—Grand Rapids, MI

June 23—Morris Performing Arts Center—South Bend, IN

June 24—Morris Performing Arts Center—South Bend, IN

(Photo by Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images)