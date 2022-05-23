Exclusive Single Premiere: The Shivas Display Their Own Sound on “Doom Revolver”

Portland, Oregon-based psych-rock band The Shivas have a sound unto themselves.

And that sound is on full display in the band’s new single out today (May 23), which American Songwriter is happy to premiere.

The band’s new track, “Doom Revolver,” is an electric guitar-driven tune with speedy percussion, raucous harmonies, and a vibe that says: Get up, get going, get what’s yours! The new song is also part of the band’s singles series, Pinks and Purples.

“No one can remember when we started working on this song, but I remember it being a riff we always played a lot,” the band’s singer and guitar player, Jared Molyneux, tells American Songwriter. “It took a long time to figure out what to do with this idea, and even longer after that to figure out how to put the various pieces of this song together.

“Kristin says that masterpieces take time, and we’re not saying it’s a masterpiece, but it did take some time. For right now this is a really fun song to perform live—which is about to be happening a lot—and we really enjoyed the recording process for this project. Also working with the incredible folks that run Suicide Squeeze has been such a pleasure.”

“For as long as it took for ‘Doom Revolver’ to make it out into the world, I think it is arriving at the perfect time,” added drummer and singer Kristin Leonard. “Sit down, turn the volume all the way up, close your eyes, and hit play.”

Since the band’s inception in 2006, The Shivas have been a popular bunch amongst music fans and tastemaker outlets. The band is set for a massive international tour that begins on May 29 and runs through mid-July.

“‘Doom Revolver’ was written over the last couple of years,” Eric Shanafelt says about the new track. “It was recorded in January of 2022 at Trash Treasury and was produced by Cameron Spies. The cover image is a Polaroid from a real-life UFO encounter in the middle of nowhere, Oregon.

“Over the next several weeks we will be playing some Pacific NW dates. In the last week of May, we will fly to NYC for a couple of shows, en route to Europe for a 2-month long tour there, which is slated to begin June 1.”

Check out the new single below, followed by the band’s upcoming summer tour dates:

Tour dates:

May 29 | New York, NY – Mercury Lounge

Jun 01 | Fürth, DE – Kunstkeller

Jun 02 | Hannover, DE – Lux

Jun 03 | Aarhus, DK – Radar

Jun 04 | Aalborg, DK – Radar

Jun 05 | Oslo, NO – Revolver

Jun 07 | Copenhagen, DK – Rahuset

Jun 08 | Hamburg, DE – Molotow

Jun 09 | Jena, DE – Cafe Wagner

Jun 10 | Donaueschingen, DE – KuBa, Kulturbahnhof

Jun 11 | München, DE – Milla

Jun 13 | Le Havre, FR – Mc Daid’s

Jun 14 | Nantes, FR – Le Ferrailleur

Jun 15 | Lillee, FR – Le Bulle Café

Jun 16 | Northampton, UK – The Black Prince

Jun 17 | London, UK – The Lexington

Jun 18 | Exeter, UK – The Cavern

Jun 19 | Newcastle, UK – The Cluny 2

Jun 20 | Birkenhead, UK – Future Yard

Jun 22 | Glasgow, UK – Freakender

Jun 23 | Leeds, UK – Mabgate

Jun 24 | Paris, FR – Supersonic

Jun 25 | Arthez-De-Bearn, FR – Le Pingouin Alternatif

Jun 27 | Lleida, ES – Café De Teatre

Jun 28 | Zaragoza, ES – Lata De Bombillas

Jun 29 | Valencia, ES – Loco Club

Jun 30 | Madrid, ES – Wurlitzer Ballroom

Jul 01 | Ovideo, ES – Vesu Festival

Jul 02 | Sopeana, ES – La Atalaya Del Gardoki

Jul 03 | Deventer, NL – Hoogtevrees Festival

Jul 05 | Kusel, DE – Schlander

Jul 06 | Düsseldorf, DE – Ratinger Hof

Jul 07 | Berlin, DE – Kantine Am Berghain

Jul 08 | Augsburg, DE – City Club

Jul 09 | Salsomaggiore Terme, IT – Festival Beat

Jul 12 | Vincenza, IT – Lucky Brews

Jul 13 | Bologna, IT – Freakout Open Air Stage

Jul 15 | Fordongianus, IT – Upside Down

Jul 16 | Porto Ferro, IT – Il Baretto

