Luke Combs Pays Special Tribute to Toby Keith During His Oklahoma Show

Luke Combs knows how to woo an Oklahoma crowd. The country star brought his My Kinda Saturday Night Tour to Norman, Oklahoma, on May 9, and paid tribute to one of the state’s favorite sons.

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As he made his way to the stage at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, Combs wore a hat that read “Toby” in honor of Toby Keith.

His walk out music was also in tribute to Keith, as the singer’s debut single, “Should’ve Been a Cowboy,” played as Combs made his way to the stage.

Keith died in February 2024 after a stomach cancer battle.

BREAKING: Luke Combs comes to the stage at OU’s stadium wearing a hat that says “Toby” with Toby Keith’s iconic “Should’ve Been a Cowboy” playing



Luke is a Okie now 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/F7Qrptu2IM — OKIE PATRIOT 76 (@okiepatriot_76) May 10, 2026

Luke Combs’ Tour

Combs’ Keith tribute isn’t the only time his latest tour has made headlines. During the Knoxville, Tennessee, stop of his trek, Combs welcomed out former University of Tennessee quarterbacks Peyton Manning, Joey Aguilar, and Al Wilson, as well as its current head coach, Josh Heupel.

The crowd went nuts at the sight of the Vols icons, and the cheers only increased when the men all shotgunned a beer together.

Combs kicked off his tour on March 21 in Las Vegas, one day after the release of his latest LP, The Way I Am. The North American trek will wrap in Toronto in June, before Combs brings the show to Europe. His last scheduled show is currently slated to take place in London on Aug. 1.

At the same time that he’s filling stadiums on his record-breaking tour, Combs decided to give back. The singer recently became interested in trading cards, and decided to turn his new hobby into a charitable initiative, Packs with Purpose.

Back in March, Combs announced that, while on the road, he’d be partnering with card shops in many cities he visited to auction off packs for a local charity.

After his April 18 show in South Bend, Indiana, a local charity revealed that they were the recipient of Combs’ fundraiser. As a result of the fundraiser, A Rosie Place for Children received more than $150,000.

According to an Instagram post, Combs told the charity’s founder, “We were so glad to be able to help the children, it’s amazing what you all do there.”

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