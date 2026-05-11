Here’s What Carrie Underwood, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan Will Sing During Tonight’s ‘American Idol’ Finale

Over the last few months, Hannah Harper, Keyla Richardson, and Jordan McCullough showcased their talents during the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame night, Disney night, Taylor Swift night, and even the Class of 2006 Reunion night. With each episode of American Idol presenting a unique challenge, the singers embraced the spotlight. But there can only be one. And making tonight’s season finale a three-hour celebration, here are the songs Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan, and Carrie Underwood will be performing.

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It wouldn’t be a proper season finale without a special performance by the judges. Having already taken the stage throughout the season, Bryan, Richie, and Underwood will return to the 1980s tonight. In November 1986, Richie released the song “Deep River Woman” for his album, Dancing on the Ceiling. He revisited the song in 2012 for a collaboration with Little Big Town.

Offering a new chapter in the song’s history, Richie, Bryan, and Underwood will join forces for their own rendition of “Deep River Woman.” Underwood will return for another performance, but not with her fellow judges. Instead, she will embrace the rock and roll lifestyle with Mötley Crüe.

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Underwood won’t be the only one pulling double duty. Bryan will also give fans a special treat with his new song ‘Fish Hunt Golf Drink.” Having promoted it over the previous weeks, the song comes before Bryan hits the road for his The Word On The Street Tour.

And Bryan’s night doesn’t stop there. During finalist Julián Kalel’s rendition of Dwight Yoakam’s “A Thousand Miles from Nowhere,” the country star returns to the stage for another special collaboration.

Already a packed night, the performances from the judges are just the beginning. Celebrating the past, present, and future, the season finale will include special appearances by Brad Paisley, Blues Traveler, Cameron Whitcomb, Clay Aiken, En Vogue, Gin Blossoms, Jason Mraz, Lee Ann Womack, Nelly, Shinedown and Tori Kelly.

Given the amount of stress placed on the finalist, Alicia Keys will be on hand to bring them encouragement, support, and some much-needed tips that could help them become the next American Idol.

Don’t miss the season finale of American Idol, airing tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on ABC and Disney+.

(Photo by Eric McCandless/Disney via Getty Images)