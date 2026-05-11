Is the ‘American Idol’ 2026 Finale Airing Live Tonight (May 11)?

Just last week, the remaining contestants on American Idol received a special treat thanks to the reunion-themed episode. Getting the chance to meet both Paula Abdul and Randy Jackson, the night also brought surprise appearances from previous winners like Jamal Roberts. Although a moment of celebration, the competition continued with Hannah Harper, Keyla Richardson, and Jordan McCullough named the Top 3. And with only one episode to go, fans want to know – is American Idol new tonight?

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Tonight’s episode of American Idol is a mixture of good and bad. Starting with the good – there is a new episode airing tonight. The bad news – it is the season finale. While the producers already promoted the season finale with special appearances by Brad Paisley, Alicia Keys, and several others, the show will go dark after tonight.

Having to wait months for another season, American Idol wanted to offer a finale unlike any other. While supporting their favorite contestants, fans will get performances by Blues Traveler, Cameron Whitcomb, En Vogue, Mötley Crüe, Gin Blossoms, Jason Mraz, Lee Ann Womack, Nelly, Shinedown, Tori Kelly, and Clay Aiken. Aside from adding her name to the performance list, Keys will also be a guest mentor for the evening.

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The ‘American Idol’ Contestants Who Made Paula Abdul Question Her Existence

Although the producers prepared for an unforgettable night, the final moments of the show will change the life of either Harper, McCullough, or Richardson. While Harper remained a favorite throughout the competition, McCullough received some high praise from Abdul.

Getting the chance to perform “Footprints in the Sand”, McCullough stood silent as Carrie Underwood said, “You are such a perfect of example of not overdoing it. You sing with your whole body and we feel that. It was perfect.”

With McCullough turning his attention to Abdul, she added, “Your gift, what you have, I don’t know where it comes from, but it’s not from here. It’s not normal. You make me question my own existence. I love you.”

Bringing a talent not of this world to the competition, the season finale is sure to have more than a few surprises. Don’t miss the season finale of American Idol, airing tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on ABC and available to stream the following day on Hulu.

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