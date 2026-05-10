Eric Clapton Leaves Madrid Stage Without Encore After Vinyl Record Hits Him in the Chest

The only three-time inductee in Rock and Roll Hall of Fame history, Eric Clapton transformed the genre with his blues-infused style of playing guitar. Known for songs like “Layla” and “Tears in Heaven”, the Surrey, United Kingdom-born Clapton is one of the best-selling musical artists in history, finding success both solo and as a member of the supergroup Cream.

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Now 81 years old, the 18-time Grammy winner is currently playing shows in Europe and the United Kingdom ahead of a scheduled six-city U.S. tour in September 2026. Unfortunately for those attending Clapton’s gig in Spain, this week, one unruly crowd member ruined the encore for everyone.

Eric Clapton Fans Outraged After Musician Struck Onstage

On Thursday (May 7), Eric Clapton was winding down his set at the Movistar Arena in Madrid when a fan tossed a vinyl LP toward the stage, hitting him in the chest.

Clapton had just finished playing “Coc*ine” and was preparing for an encore performance of “Before You Accuse Me”.

Although appearing uninjured, the guitarist decided not to retake the stage after the incident, cutting the show short with no final encore.

Fans captured footage of the moment and shared it to social media. You can view it below.

Very sad indeed. What kind of idiot does that? pic.twitter.com/0bNZ3wYFU7 — Pablo Rodríguez (@Paulhewsonrm) May 7, 2026

Online, fans expressed their disgust with the audience member’s actions. “that is disgusting! What is wrong with people nowdays?” wrote one X/Twitter user.

Added another, “He is 81 years old and performing. You do not throw things. Sigh.”

In recent years, several reports have surfaced of concertgoers throwing objects onstage during performances. Back in June 2023, country-pop star Kelsea Ballerini halted a performance in Boise, Idaho, after a fan threw a friendship bracelet, striking her in the face.

[RELATED: Adele Calls Out Inappropriate Fan Behavior—”Stop Throwing Things at the Artist!”]

Clapton Announces U.S. Tour

Nearly 60 years after his 1970 self-titled solo debut, Eric Clapton has announced six shows in the United States scheduled for September 2026.

He kicks off with a September 6 concert at Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena, making stops in Cincinnati, Chicago, Milwaukee, and St. Paul before wrapping up September 17 at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City.

The “Wonderful Tonight” singer will also play two shows at the Crossroads Guitar Festival 2026 in Austin, Texas, September 26-27.

Featured image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Crossroads Guitar Festival