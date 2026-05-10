After Hearing Kelly Clarkson Sing Riley Green’s Sultry Smash Hit, I Need a Duet From ‘The Voice’ Coaches “In the Worst Way”

Riley Green’s Voice connection started long before he was tapped as a coach for the show. Last February, during the Kellyoke segment on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the eponymous host performed Green’s “Worst Way.”

Videos by American Songwriter

As is the norm during the segment, Clarkson put her own spin on Green’s steamy song, delighting the live audience and viewers at home.

“Riley recently said performing that song is one of the biggest moments in his live shows,” Clarkson said after her time on stage. “I love him. I dig him. You should check him out.”

Now, more than a year later, Green has been cast as coach on season 30 of The Voice. Clarkson, of course, has had that job before. She won’s the show four times, and has served as a coach 10 times.

What to Know About Season 30 of The Voice

Clarkson will return for her 11th Voice stint for season 30, joining Green, Adam Levine, and a potential fourth star who’s yet to be announced.

Green shared the news of his new gig on Instagram, writing, “I guess y’all can start calling me coach… see ya this fall.”

Green’s post also included a video of him receiving a voicemail from Clarkson.

“I am super stoked to coach alongside you. Welcome to The Voice,” Clarkson told the country star. “I was stoked whenever I heard you were gonna be a coach, because I’m actually a super fan of your music. You’re so good.”

Clarkson added, “I think you’re gonna need the practice, because Team Kelly’s gonna whoop that a**.”

The longtime coach also sent Green a custom Voice chair, so he could practice spinning around before the show stars. Green did just that in the video, quipping, “I could get used to this!”

While a premiere date for season 30 has yet to be announced, it’s due to start up this fall. Levine will be entering the season on a high, as he won season 29 of the show with Alexia Jayy.

“I will be back. I’m having so much fun doing it,” Levine said of his Voice return. “Since I came back a few seasons ago it’s just been a blast and I’m super happy to keep it going as long as they’ll have me.”

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