Dolly Parton Delivers a Special Mother’s Day Performance for “All the Mamas Out There”

Married to husband Carl Dean from 1966 until his death in March 2025, Dolly Parton never had children of her own. However, the “Queen of Country” has enriched thousands of young lives through her Imagination Library program, which has put more than 220 million books in the hands of children all over the world. “I always say God didn’t let me have children so that all kids could be mine,” she once said.

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On Sunday (May 10) as families all over the world celebrated their matriarchs, the 10-time CMA Award winner, 80, sent out a sweet Mother’s Day message to fans on social media.

Writing simply, “Happy Mother’s Day to all the Mamas out there,” followed by a heart emoji, Parton shared a video of herself behind the microphone, performing her song “Mama”.

Happy Mother’s Day to all the Mamas out there ❤️ pic.twitter.com/mJmAEJI0mm — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) May 10, 2026

A bonus track from her 2016 album Pure & Simple, “Mama” featured in Dollywood’s My People production from 2013 to 2017. It’s a heartfelt tribute to the often invisible labor that mothers perform on a daily basis: She irons and washes clothes / She cooks, she cleans, she sews.

Beneath Parton’s X/Twitter post, many fan shared fond memories of their own mothers. “I can’t listen to it all because I’m crying like a baby already,” wrote one user. “I miss my Mom so much. Absolutely beautiful tribute Dolly.”

Dolly Parton’s Relationship With Her Own Mother

Throughout her storied career, the “Jolene” singer has credited her own mother, Avie Lee Parton (née Owens) with her musical talent. Avie Lee died on December 5, 2003, at age 80.

“Oh, I’m so much like my mom, it’s crazy,” Dolly Parton once told The Sun, per Songfacts. “If mom hadn’t had a houseful of kids and had gone out in the world, I think she would have done something like me.”

[RELATED: Remembering When Dolly Parton Put an Interviewer in Her Place in 1978]

Dolly Parton’s Mother’s Day message comes amid the singer’s ongoing battle with her health. Last week, she announced she was canceling her upcoming Las Vegas residency after previously rescheduling the shows for September 2026.

However, the 11-time Grammy winner assured fans she is responding well to treatment and is continuing to work on projects from her home.

“Just think of me as like an old classic car, that once restored can be better than ever,” she said.

Featured image by Theo Wargo/Getty Images