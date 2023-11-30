Exclusive: Tegan and Sara Talk Labels and the Advice Neil Young’s Manager Offered in New Audible ‘Words + Music’ Clip

Grammy-nominated twin sister duo Tegan and Sara have many talents. They are best-selling writers, the inspiration for an Amazon television series, and, of course, standout songwriters and performers. They are also the narrators of their own personal story.

Videos by American Songwriter

In a new exclusive audio clip, available below, the Canadian indie pop twin siblings discuss why they wanted to go with an indie label versus a major label at the start of their career. The duo shares their reasoning in the new Audible Words + Music installment, Tegan & Sara: Under My Control.

[RELATED: Tegan and Sara: Making the Most—“[Music] is This Universal Language”]

“We really wanted to go with an artist-run label,” Tegan says in the clip. “So, we sent our album to the Beastie Boys’ label, Madonna’s label, and specifically we sent it to Vapor Records, which was run by Neil Young and his manager.

“Elliot Roberts, Neil’s manager was a legend in the music industry,” Tegan continues. “He’d signed and managed Bob Dylan, the Eagles, Joni Mitchell. … He just had unbelievable wisdom. … His main focus when he met us the first time was the same advice we’d been given our whole career at that point, which was almost two years: ‘Do not sign to a major label, don’t sign in Canada. Consider coming to our label because we’ll let you make records.”

According to a press statement, the new Audible work “is an unvarnished and vulnerable examination of Tegan and Sara’s experiences and the intricacies of their relationship. The two recount their unique navigation through sisterhood and the music industry. As musicians, they held themselves to the highest standard possible, always looking for ways to control their narrative, their music, and their experience.”

Hear what the siblings have to say about their early days navigating labels in the clip below. Find the full Audible work HERE.

(Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)