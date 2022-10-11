5 Music Stars Highlight National Coming Out Day

Today (October 11) is National Coming Out Day.

So, to celebrate this momentous occasion, we wanted to highlight some great musicians and what they had to say about their lives as queer people.

Without further ado, here is what they said.

1. Allison Russell

“Coming out of the closet as a proud, queer, womxn saved my life— literally. Forever grateful to my first love #persephone and the beautiful rainbow coalition of the loving chosen family who uplift and sustain me! Happy #NationalComingOutDay! #outsidechild“

2. Griz

“Happy National coming out day! To everyone who came out today or in the past days years etc congrats!!! It is a huge step in your journey. always…know that GRiZ music spaces are queer safe spaces and nothing less will be tolerated. Love you!”

3. DJ Marco Collins

“It’s #NationalComingOutDay so come out if you want, we got you. But if you don’t want to, that’s cool too. No pressure ever.”

4. Tegan and Sara

“The fun part of being queer is you don’t come out once. You come out a billion times. At a new job! On a plane! In a Lyft! On holiday! So if you’re coming out today know you’ll get more than one chance to tell strangers + loved ones who you are! Just be you! #NationalComingOutDay“

5. Lynda Carter

“Coming out isn’t just a one-time thing for most people, nor is it something that everyone feels safe enough to do. LGBTQ+ friends and readers, I hope you are able to do what feels right and safe for you today. Wishing you nothing but love. Happy National Coming Out Day”

Bonus: Big Freedia

“Happy National coming out day!! Living in our truth is essential. Be you, Just Be Free! Love is Love”

Allison Russell photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images