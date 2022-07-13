Tegan and Sara Announce New Album ‘Crybaby,’ Share New Tour Dates and Single “Yellow”

Tegan and Sara have a lot to share.

For starters, the acclaimed duo (and twin sisters) has announced a new album, Crybaby, for this year. The new LP is set to drop on October 21.

In addition, to celebrate that news, Tegan and Sara have shared a new single, “Yellow” and an accompanying music video for the song. The duo has also shared a swath of new tour dates, which span from October 26 (with a show in Philadelphia) to November 20 (with a show in Vancouver, B.C.). (See those full list of dates below- Fans can sign up now for an exclusive presale HERE.)

“[‘Yellow’] was written after we began to take steps to heal the bruises we have both carried with us since adolescence and early adulthood—wounds that never quite healed right and flare up seasonally, sending us spiraling backward in time,” says Sara of the new track. “Are we doomed to remain forever 15, breaking up and breaking apart? I hope not.”

Crybaby marks the 10th studio release for the multi-platinum-selling Tegan and Sara. Pre-save Crybaby HERE.

Says Tegan of the new LP release, “This was the first time where, while we were still drafting our demos, we were thinking about how the songs were going to work together. It wasn’t even just that Sara was making lyric changes or reorganizing the parts to my songs, it was that she was also saying to me, ‘This song is going to be faster,’ or ‘It’s going to be in a different key.’ But Sara effectively improves everything of mine that she works on.”

Sara adds with a laugh, “Maybe I am the renovator. I’m the house-flipper of the Tegan and Sara band.”

Sara adds that the song’s music video “was shot in Vancouver, a city that didn’t feel big enough to hold us both when we arrived here the first time. Twenty-two years later, we’re back, calling it home.”

Also on the horizon for the sisters is the graphic novel duology, Tegan & Sara: Junior High and Tegan & Sara: Crush, written by the twins and illustrated by Eisner Award-winner Tillie Walden. The story is about identical twins growing up and growing apart, coming to terms with their queerness and falling in love with music over the course of junior high. The first volume is due for release in spring 2023.

Check out “Yellow” and the list of upcoming tour dates below.

Tegan and Sara’s fall tour dates (w/ Tomberlin):

Oct. 26: Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

Oct. 28: Boston, MA @ Royale

Oct. 29: New York, NY @ Pier 17

Oct. 30: Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club

Nov. 1: Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

Nov. 2: Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

Nov. 4: Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

Nov. 5: Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre

Nov. 6: Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

Nov. 8: Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre

Nov. 9: Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

Nov 11: Ventura, CA @ Majestic Ventura Theater

Nov. 12: San Diego, CA @ The Observatory

Nov. 13: Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

Nov. 15: Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda Theatre

Nov. 16: San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

Nov. 18: Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

Nov. 19: Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

Nov. 20: Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

Photo by Eluvier Acosta / Courtesy Grand Stand Media