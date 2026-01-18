Who Is Singing the National Anthem at the Chicago Bears vs. Los Angeles Rams Game Today?

A familiar face to Windy City sports fans will sing the national anthem at the Chicago Bears’ game against the Los Angeles Rams. The teams will face off on Jan. 18 in the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs, with the No. 2 seeded Bears looking to best the No. 5 seeded visitors.

Videos by American Songwriter

Before the game gets underway, Jim Cornelison will perform the national anthem for the crowd at Soldier Field. Cornelison is well known to locals, as he’s the regular national anthem performer at Chicago Blackhawks hockey games.

He’s previously performed ahead of several Bears matchups too. In fact, he was the national anthem singer at the first game of the season, when the Bears lost to the Minnesota Vikings, 24 to 27.

“Bears fans, As loud as you were for opening day this year, as much energy as there was in the stadium, do you think Sunday you will be even louder when we rock the anthem for the

@ChicagoBears vs @RamsNFL game?” Cornelison tweeted. “I bet so and I can’t wait!! #gobears #beardown”

Cornelison won’t be the only musical entertainment during the game. At halftime, country singer Chase Rice will perform.

What to Know About the NFL Playoffs

The NFL playoffs are already off to a dramatic start. On Jan. 17, the first games of the Divisional Round took place.

Both No. 1 seeds bested their opponents; the Denver Broncos topped the Buffalo Bills 30 to 33 in an overtime thriller, while the Seattle Seahawks walloped the San Francisco 49ers, 6 to 41.

The final NFC face off of the season will be decided on Jan. 18, when the Rams take on the Bears. The winner of that game, which will air at 6:30 p.m. on NBC, will play the Seahawks next week.

The AFC will get their answers a little earlier, when the Houston Texans match up against the New England Patriots airs on ESPN at 3 p.m. The winner of that game will travel to Denver next week to play the Broncos.

Following the Conference Championships on Jan. 25, the two remaining teams will clash in Super Bowl LX on Feb. 8. Bad Bunny has been tapped to perform at halftime.

Photo by Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images