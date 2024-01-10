Fans Celebrate Sir Rod Stewart on His 79th Birthday

Rod Stewart turns 79 today. In his nearly eight decades on the earth, Stewart has left a massive mark on the music world. Songs like “Maggie May,” “The First Cut Is the Deepest,” and “Have I Told You Lately” have become timeless hits. At the same time, his raspy and expressive vocal style has influenced countless singers over the years.

Stewart has had a long and storied career. He started by busking in the early sixties. In 1967, he joined the Jeff Beck Group. Two years later, he joined Faces while also nurturing his solo career. Over the years, his sound has shifted from a blend of folk, soul, and rock to new wave and disco to soft rock.

No matter where he lands stylistically, his fans are there to meet him. He has launched 16 singles to the top 10 in the United States with four reaching the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100. He claimed 31 top-ten hits in the UK and six No. 1 hits.

Fans Wish Rod Stewart Happy Birthday on Social Media

Many fans took to social media to celebrate Stewart’s birthday with heartfelt posts.

“I do not know any rock ‘n’ roll vocalist who doesn’t owe a debt of gratitude to the brilliance of Sir Rod Stewart. His raspy, soulful interpretation of both his songs and others is unmatchable in the history of rock ‘n’ roll,” one fan wrote before adding, “Happy birthday.”

Another fan posted a video of Stewart singing “This Old Heart of Mine” with the Isley Brothers. “Saw it’s Rod Stewart’s birthday,” they began. “Growing up, this song was the one my mom would blast the loudest. The Isley Brothers were gods in our house and I can’t think of another white guy that could’ve kept up with them other than Rod. I’m thankful to anyone who brings a Motown song back,” They added.

“Happy Birthday to Rod Stewart, born in Highgate, London on this day in 1945. He knows he keeps you amused, but he feels he’s being used,” another fan tweeted.

One X user summed things up with a throwback picture of the legendary singer. “Happy birthday to the ageless Rod Stewart,” read their caption.

