Rod Stewart Claims New Album Will Be A “Difficult Sale” at First, but Promises You Will “Get Hooked”

For the past six decades, Rod Stewart performed all over the world while selling a staggering 120 million albums worldwide. He is also considered one of the best-selling music artists of all time and was also knighted in 2016. Although currently 78 years old, the singer doesn’t show any signs of slowing down as he recently discussed his collaboration with Jools Holland on their new swing album Swing Fever. While excited about the project, the icon admitted it was going to be a “difficult sell” to fans.

Given his years in the music industry, Stewart knows the problems that come with a new album, getting it just right, and then selling it to the masses. Speaking about Swing Fever, the songwriter said, “Having Jools and Rod on the bill is a good ticket. But the record is going to be a difficult sell because it’s not everyone’s cup of tea, but once you listen, you get hooked. There isn’t one track on it where you won’t want to get up and dance.”

Wanting fans to give the album a listen, Swing Fever releases on February 23, 2024, and comes packed with 13 songs. With such a rich history in music, there seems no better way to start the year than with some dancing.

Sharing His Love For Trains

Besides spending time in the studio, Stewart also holds a Las Vegas residency, which he is currently taking a break from. Loving his time on stage, he debated, “If I go back to Vegas, and I’d like to, if the album’s a big success, maybe I could do a swing show, big band stuff.”

As for Stewart’s work with Holland, the pair seem to have much more in common than music. Apparently, both are avid train enthusiasts. The singer joked about their love for trains, saying, “When we text each other, we talk about the model railroads then the music. It should be the other way around. We’ve shown each other our ­collections. It is so much part of our lives. We go into our rooms with our layouts and our workshop.”

(Photo by Kerry Marshall/Getty Images)