Rod Stewart is Not an Ed Sheeran Fan: “I Don’t Know Any of His Songs”

Ed Sheeran can count among his friends some of music’s biggest names, such as Elton John and Taylor Swift. However, there’s apparently one legend with whom the “Shape of You” singer won’t be swapping Christmas gifts: Sir Rod Stewart.

Rod Stewart Says Ed Sheeran’s Music Won’t Hold Up Well: “Old Ginger Bollocks”

During a recent interview with The Times, the 79-year-old singer struggled to remember the name of a younger artist whose music he believed would still receive air time 50 years from now.

“I like whatshisname. Oh f***ing great, Rod. Well done,” Stewart said. “He’s British, really talented and his songs will be around.”

The interviewer then asked Stewart if he was referring to fellow Brit Ed Sheeran, which the “Maggie May” singer vehemently denied.

“No, not Ed,” Stewart told The Times. I don’t know any of his songs, old ginger bollocks.“

Social Media Split Between Rod Stewart and Ed Sheeran

Stewart’s forthright assessment of Sheeran has, naturally, made waves on social media. Some rushed to Sheeran’s defense, with one user commenting on X/Twitter, “Let’s compare his sales to shape of you.”

“Just no,” another user responded in the same thread. “Rod wins,” to which the initial user replied, “Okay Granny.”

Some Sheeran supporters simply commented to ask, “Who is Rod Stewart?”

So How Does Ed Sheeran’s Career Stand up to Rod Stewart’s?

Not that we’re comparing, but: Stewart is objectively one of the best-selling artists of all time. The raspy-voiced rocker, 79, has sold more than 120 million records worldwide since his career kicked off in 1962.

Stewart has had 16 Top 10 singles in the U.S., with four ascending to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

However, Sheeran is certainly no slouch. Just days away from his 33rd birthday (Feb. 17), the “A Team” singer-songwriter already has four GRAMMY awards under his belt — including the 2016 Song of the Year for “Thinking Out Loud.”

Although nominated 14 times, Stewart has snagged just one GRAMMY — Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album for 2005’s Stardust…The Great American Songbook Volume III.