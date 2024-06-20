Fellow Beach Boys Members, Other Stars Send Out Birthday Wishes to Brian Wilson

Co-founding Beach Boys member Brian Wilson is celebrating his 82nd birthday today (June 20). Wilson, of course, was the musical mastermind of the group during the 1960s and early 1970s. Later in life, he launched a successful solo career while continuing to showcase the memorable work he did with The Beach Boys.

Wilson has had a difficult year, beginning in January when his wife of nearly 30 years, Melinda passed away at age 77. Soon after that, it was announced that Brian had dementia, and he was put under a conservatorship in May of this year.

A number of noteworthy musicians, including Wilson’s surviving Beach Boys bandmates have sent out birthday messages to Brian via social media.

Mike Love’s Birthday Message

Founding Beach Boys singer Mike Love posted a heartfelt note on his social media sites.

“Happy Birthday Dear Cousin Brian. I hope this day brings you joy, and happiness just as you have brought to so many,” the message begins. “The music we created so many years ago, along with Carl [Wilson], Dennis [Wilson], Al [Jardine], & David [Marks] continues to bring so much joy & happiness to millions all over the world at a time when they need it the most.”

The note concludes, “I think the world wishes you a happy birthday and I hope you know that you will always be loved, especially by [my wife] Jacquelyne & I. We Love you!!!”

The message is accompanied by two photos, one of Mike and Brian together in the 1960s, and another taken from a recent reunion gathering featuring Love, Wilson, Jardine, Marks, and Bruce Johnston.

Al Jardine’s Birthday Message

Jardine posted a brief video clip showing him holding an electric guitar.

“Hey, Brian. It’s Al here, wishing you a very Happy Birthday” Jardine says. “You know, this is the best trip we’ve ever been on.” He then plucks a chord on the guitar.

Jardine’s comment is a reference to “Sloop John B,” the traditional folk tune The Beach Boys scored a hit with in 1966. The nautical-themed tune features the line, “This is the worst trip I’ve ever been on.”

Other Birthday Wishes

Meanwhile, Wilson’s oldest daughter, Carnie, a member of the 1990s pop group Wilson Phillips, wrote, “Daddy – I love you …happiest most joyful Birthday to you…. Love, your baby.”

Folk-rock great Graham Nash posted a note that reads, “Happy Birthday, Brian. You bring joy to so many. Wishing you a great day.”

Singer/actress Janelle Monae, who was featured being interviewed in the new Disney+ Beach Boys documentary, wrote, simply, “Brian you are so loved. Happy birthday!”