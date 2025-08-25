“I Didn’t Feel the Compassion”: Beach Boys’ Al Jardine Slams Mike Love’s Speech at Brian Wilson’s Funeral

Al Jardine was not a fan of Mike Love’s speech at Brian Wilson’s funeral. Days after Wilson’s June 11 death at age 82, Jardine spoke to Rolling Stone about his late bandmate’s funeral, slamming Love’s speech at the somber event.

“Mike wanted everybody to know that he wrote every single word of ‘Good Vibrations,’” Jardine said of The Beach Boys’ 1966 hit. “I didn’t feel the compassion, let’s put it that way. Mike’s got some serious megalomania problems.”

By contrast, Jardine said that his speech at Wilson’s funeral was “focusing on Brian” while Love’s “was more focused on Mike.”

“That’s what it boiled down to,” Jardine said.

In response to Jardine’s comment, Love’s rep provided a statement to the outlet, insisting, “That’s not true.”

“Mike’s focus has always been on uplifting audiences around the world through the music he helped create with his bandmates and cousin Brian,” Love’s rep said. “His commitment has been to preserve and share this great American songbook while providing resources to fellow Beach Boys shareholders, including Al Jardine.”

The rep added, “In addition, Mike and The Beach Boys have dedicated significant time and support to nonprofit organizations using their platform to give back to communities in need.”

Al Jardine Is Carrying on Brian Wilson’s Legacy

Wilson and his brothers, Carl and Dennis, found The Beach Boys alongside their cousin, Love, and their school friend, Jardine, in 1961. The band famously had spats over the years, including recent litigation over who owns the right to The Beach Boys’ name.

While complicated family dynamics were at play, Jardine often stood off to the side. Wilson, however, didn’t it see it that way. He told Jardine as much at their last meeting before his death.

“He looked at me and he said, ‘You started the band,’” Jardine recalled. “I said, ‘Well, Brian, thank you, but I think you had a little to do with it, too.’”

In Wilson’s honor, Jardine recently set off on a tour, during which he’s decided to play nearly all of the The Beach Boys’ under-appreciated 1977 LP, The Beach Boys Love You. It’s an album that Wilson initial intended to be a solo outing, but, at the label’s request, it became a Beach Boys record.

After performing a show Massachusetts with his The Pet Sounds Band, Jardine reflected on Wilson’s presence throughout the night.

“It’s too bad Brian couldn’t be here to see this tonight. What a shame,” he said. “But it’s almost like he’s not gone. I never really saw him much anyway, even though we talked on the phone. But now he’s always here, in the music.”

Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images