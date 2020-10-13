Fender released their American Professional II series today, with new updates to the stage-ready line of Made In The USA electric guitars and basses. This second generation of new American Professional II series includes 10 new instruments and run across the Stratocaster®, Telecaster®, Jazzmaster®, Precision Bass® and Jazz Bass® models.

Each of these models share several common features, including a Deep “C” neck profile; rolled fingerboards for comfort; as well as a sculpted neck heel that offers more accessibility to the guitar’s upper register and an ergonomic playing experience. The models also feature push-push switching, new V-Mod II pickups and voicings, staggered tuners and polyurethane finishes. Select models are also available in new color ways including Miami Blue (Stratocaster®), Dark Knight (Telecaster®), 3-Color Burst (Jazzmaster®), Mercury (Precision Bass®) and Mystic Surf Green (Jazz Bass®).

Fender American Professional II Series Stratocaster

According to Justin Norvell, EVP of Fender Products, Fender worked directly with professional artists of all styles, taking notes and feedback in developing the updates. “We reviewed every element across the series, incorporating new specs like a new sculpted neck heel, new pickups, supernatural neck finish, and various aesthetic refinements including bold colorways, tonewoods like Roasted Pine and Tortoise shell guards on select models,” he said. “As always, our creators and artists came first as we refined The American Professional II series to push the boundaries of guitar forward, deliver epic sound and offer reliability to artists across every genre of music, when the world – and our artists – need it most.”

To coincide with the release, Oscar® Award-winning actor and musician Billy Bob Thornton narrates a video featuring several new artists performing with the new American Professional Series – Steve Lacy (Stratocaster), Lindsay Ell (Stratocaster), Dominic Fike (Stratocaster), Orville Peck (Telecaster), Ashley McBryde (Jazzmaster), Este Haim (Precision Bass), MonoNeon (Jazz Bass) and more.

Viewers can also hear more on the Fender Demos playlist, an educational video series which dives deep into the new product line.

AMERICAN PROFESSIONAL II SERIES MODELS

American Professional II Stratocaster® $1,499.99 – $1,599.99

American Professional II Stratocaster® HSS $1,549.99 – $1,649.99

American Professional II Telecaster® $1,499.99 – $1,599.99

American Professional II Telecaster® Deluxe, $1,549.99

American Professional II Jazzmaster® $1,599.99

American Professional II Precision Bass® $1,549.99

American Professional II Precision Bass® V $1,649.99

American Professional II Jazz Bass® $1,599.99 – $1,699.99

American Professional II Jazz Bass® V $1,699.99 – $1,799.99

American Professional II Jazz Bass® Fretless $1,599.99

Fender American Professional II Stratocaster

The American Professional II Stratocaster® draws from more than sixty years of innovation, inspiration and evolution to meet the demands of today’s working player. Fender’s popular Deep “C” neck now sports smooth rolled fingerboard edges, a “Super-Natural” satin finish and a newly sculpted neck heel for a supremely comfortable feel and easy access to the upper register. New V-Mod II Stratocaster® single-coil pickups are more articulate than ever while retaining bell- like chime and warmth. An upgraded 2-point tremolo with a cold-rolled steel block increases sustain, clarity and high-end sparkle. The American Pro II Stratocaster® delivers instant familiarity and sonic versatility you’ll feel and hear right away, with broad ranging improvements that add up to nothing less than a new standard for professional instruments.

SPECIFICATIONS

• Deep “C” maple neck

• 22 narrow tall frets

• 2-Point synchronized tremolo with bent steel saddles, pop-in tremolo arm and cold-rolled steel block • Includes deluxe molded-style case

FINISH OPTIONS

The American Professional II Stratocaster® has an alder or roasted pine body and is offered in 3-Color Sunburst, Olympic White, Mystic Surf Green, Miami Blue, Dark Night, Sienna Sunburst or Roasted Pine.

Fender American Professional Series II Telecaster

The American Professional II Telecaster® draws from more than seventy years of innovation, inspiration and evolution to meet the demands of today’s working player. Fender’s popular Deep “C” neck now sports smooth rolled fingerboard edges, a “Super-Natural” satin finish and a newly sculpted neck heel for a supremely comfortable feel and easy access to the upper register. New V-Mod II Telecaster® single-coil pickups are more articulate than ever while delivering the twang, snap and snarl that made the Tele famous. The new top-load/string – through bridge with compensated “bullet” saddles is our most comfortable, flexible Tele bridge yet – retaining classic brass-saddle tone and providing excellent intonation and flexible setup options, allowing you to tailor the tension and tone of each string to your liking. The American Pro II Telecaster® delivers instant familiarity and sonic versatility you’ll feel and hear right away, with broad ranging improvements that add up to nothing less than a new standard for professional instruments.

SPECIFICATIONS

• Deep “C” maple neck

• “Super-Natural” satin finish

•V-Mod II Telecaster® single-coil pickups and “bullet” saddles • Includes deluxe molded-style case

FINISH OPTIONS

The American Professional II Telecaster® has an alder or roasted pine body and is offered in 3-Color Sunburst, Mercury, Olympic White, Mystic Surf Green, Miami Blue, Dark Night, Sienna Sunburst or Roasted Pine.