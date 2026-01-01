Few People Remember These 4 Country Hits That Came Out in 2022

The year 2022 was a big one for country music. Relative newcomers like Morgan Wallen and Luke Combs were hitting their stride, while veterans like Miranda Lambert and Dierks Bentley were still finding success at radio.

With that in mind, we found four of the best country hits that came out in 2022. Although great songs, few people remember them anymore.

“Heart Like A Truck” by Lainey Wilson

“Heart Like A Truck” is Lainey Wilson’s third single, and second consecutive No. 1 single. Written by Wilson, Trannie Anderson, and Dallas Wilson, the song is the debut single from Bell Bottom Country, her sophomore album on BBR Music Group.

The song says, “I got a heart like a truck / It’s been drug through the mud / Runs on dreams and gasoline / And that ol’ highway holds the key / It’s got a lead foot down when it’s leaving / Lord knows it’s taken a hell of a beating / A little bit of love is all that it’s needing / But it’s good as it is tough / I got a heart like a truck.”

“This is a song about finding freedom in strength, and not being afraid of your scars and bruises,” Wilson writes on social media, speaking of “Heart Like A Truck”. “A truck that has hit a few bumps and earned a few scratches has proved itself and its tenacity…the shiny one on the lot can’t say that.”

“Like I Love Country Music” by Kane Brown

Brown wrote “Like I Love Country Music” with Jordan Schmidt, Taylor Phillips, and Matt McGinn. The song appears on Brown’s third studio album, Different Man.

Brown is known for enjoying multiple styles of music. But his love of country music is evident in “Like I Love Country Music”. The uptempo song says, “Girl, you gone and done it to me, hotter than a hoochie-coochie / Got me like the first time I heard Alan Jackson’s ‘Chattahoochee’ / I was never the same again, I’m a lifelong fan / Yes, I am / Baby, I love you like I love country music / You get me high as Willie, girl, you get me gone as Jones / You turn me on as much as I turn on my radio / Let’s take our time, walk the line kinda like / Johnny and June did, yeah, let’s do this.”

“You, Me, & Whiskey” by Justin Moore and Priscilla Block

Justin Moore is joined by Priscilla Block on “You, Me, & Whiskey”. The song, written by Jessi Alexander, Brock Berryhill, and Cole Taylor, is on Moore’s Stray Dog record.

“You, Me, & Whiskey” is about two people who have drifted apart and need a whiskey-fueled night together. The song says, “It was you, me, and whiskey all night long / Sinkin’ to the bottom of them country songs / Fire burnin’ hot ’til the last drop’s gone / Let’s turn it up, turn it up / ‘Til we take that Black Label buzz too far / And say them things that stay in the dark / Ain’t nothin’ as sweet, ain’t nothin’ as strong / As you, me, and whiskey all night long.”

“You, Me, & Whiskey” became a Top 40 single on the Billboard all-genre Hot 100 chart.

“Need A Favor” by Jelly Roll

Jelly Roll released “Need A Favor” at the end of 2022. The song is the first single from his sophomore Whitsitt Chapel album. “Need A Favor” is written by Jelly Roll, along with Rob Ragosta, Joe Ragosta, and Austin Nivarel.

“Need A Favor” says, “I only talk to God when I need a favor / And I only pray when I ain’t got a prayer / So, who the hell am I, who the hell am I / To expect a Savior, oh / If I only talk to God when I need a favor? But God, I need a favor / Amen, amen.”

“Need A Favor” became Jelly Roll’s second consecutive No. 1 single. His first chart-topping single, “Son Of A Sinner”, immediately precedes “Need A Favor”.

Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images