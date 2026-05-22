3 Dolly Parton Duets You’ll Love if You Loved “Islands In The Stream”

In 1983, when Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers released “Islands In The Stream”, the country singer-songwriter showed the world that she had a voice that could blend with just about anybody’s. Here are three other Parton duets that you’ll love if you enjoy that classic hit.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Creepin’ In” with Norah Jones

On “Creepin’ In”, which Jones admitted was actually inspired by Parton’s bluegrass record, The Grass Is Blue, the singer-songwriter had Parton come on for some harmonies. Honestly, it’s incredible how well their voices mesh.

In an interview with Garden&Gun, Jones admitted that she’d “learned a lot” about how to handle success from watching veterans like Willie Nelson and Dolly Parton.

“And Dolly Parton,” she shared. “Just making jokes and being as sweet and funny as she can be. I’ve never seen anyone like that go into that deep, dark diva place. Maybe she’s always on her best behavior, but I think that’s the way she is all of the time.”

“When I Get Where I’m Going” with Brad Paisley

On this track, in which Paisley sings about heaven, Parton joins him on the chorus. Seeing as both country singers have been pretty open about their faith in the past, this song felt like the perfect duet for them to do.

He shared in an interview a little bit about the story behind the song. “When I was about ten years old, I was sick one Sunday, so my dad and I stayed home from church and watched the preacher on TV,” Paisley shared. “And in the middle of his sermon, this guy comes out in a karate outfit and attacks the preacher. Once they got the guy under control, the preacher got back up and said, ‘I wouldn’t worry for a minute. I know where I’m going, and I can’t wait to get there.’”

“I Will Always Love You” with Vince Gill

In this rerecording of her classic hit, Gill and Parton make “I Will Always Love You” even sadder than we ever thought possible.

Parton famously let Whitney Houston record this song after deciding not to let Elvis Presley record it. Had she given it to the King, much of her publishing rights would’ve gone with it, and Parton wasn’t about to do that.

Reflectively, she later admitted, “When Whitney [Houston’s version] came out, I made enough money to buy Graceland.”

Photo by: David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images