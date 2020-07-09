Lauren Davidson’s “Find Me” Drops in a Whirlwind of Uplifting Chords

Lauren Davidson, an urban-country maven, is officially releasing her phenomenal new single “Find Me” tomorrow on July 10th, but not before giving American Songwriter an exclusive premiere.

The new single swirls with uplifting chords and melodies of empowerment from the beginning. A sampling of “Eye of the Tiger” also alerts listeners that this song is here to make a scene. This robust sound is no surprise, however. Davidson has been described as “a smooth-as-silk combination of Lady Antebellum and Kelsea Ballerini, gently [mingled with] her own powerhouse gusto.”

Davidson further explains her sound and “Find Me” for American Songwriter:

“‘Find Me’ was conceived and written lyrically as a ‘girl power anthem’ fused musically with feel-good country-pop overtones. Unlike anything I’ve released before, ‘Find Me’ is about gaining inner strength after the breakdown of a serious relationship and serves as a reminder to always be yourself. It was an incredibly gratifying experience co-producing this track with my team and being inspired and influenced purely by what makes me feel strong, positive and in control of my own life and happiness.”

And from what it sounds like, Davidson has indeed found herself. “Find Me” declares that losing this relationship only confirmed Davidson’s own strength.

Listen to “Find Me”’s debut below and find out more about the rising star herself here.

Photo Credit: Lauren Davidson