Ye (Kanye) West Defends “Eazy” Video: “Art Is Protected as Freedom of Speech”

Ye, formerly Kanye West, has more to say about his latest release “Eazy” and its accompanying music video. In an Instagram post, Ye defended his choice to not only depict but to enact violence against a claymation (clay animation) representation of Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson.

“Art is therapy just like this view,” Ye wrote on the post. “art is protected as freedom of speech/ art inspires and simplifies the world / Art is not a proxy for any ill or harm / Any suggestion about my art is false and mal intended.”

As American Songwriter reported previously, the music video for “Eazy” includes a kidnap/decapitation plotline of Davidson. The conclusion of the video also includes slides that read, “EVERYONE LIVED HAPPILY EVER AFTER / EXCEPT SKETE YOU KNOW WHO / JK HE’S FINE.”

“Eazy” also includes these threatening lyrics: God saved me from that crash / Just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass.

This seemingly one-sided feud comes after Davidson and Kim Kardashian, Ye’s former wife, publically confirmed their relationship. Since then, Kardashian has legally removed the surname “West” from her name, and Ye has continued to promote his latest record Donda 2.

Watch the music video for “Eazy” below.

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Universal Music Group.