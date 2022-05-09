Pete Davidson Reflects on Kanye West’s Hostility Towards Him

Kanye West and comedian Pete Davidson have been locked in a public back in forth for what seems like years now. Early on, West released a music video depicting violence against Davidson, and later a text exchange between the two artists was released on social media. And it was all sparked by Davidson’s relationship with West’s former wife, Kim Kardashian.

Now, Davidson is reflecting on all of the comments and barbs West has directed at him in recent months. And in true Davidson fashion, he delivered these musings via a standup routine for the Netflix Is a Joke Fest in Los Angeles.

“I had an AIDS scare this year. Yeah, I did. And you’re like, ‘Pete, Wow. What’s going on in your life? Are you sharing needles?'” Davidson started. “No, Kanye told me I had AIDS and he’s a genius. I was like, ‘Oh fuck.’ I better call my doctor. The guy who made College Dropout thinks I have AIDS.”

Davidson then clarified, rather humorously, that it “turns out I don’t have AIDS. I just look like I have it.”

“It’s been a really weird thing to go through,” Davidson continued about his involvement with the rapper. “People try to give you advice but even friends that are older than me are like, ‘I don’t know. He looks pretty mad, bro. Good luck! Sorry. Here if you need.'”

Rounding out his routine, Davidson then addressed the fact that his friend, Jack Harlow, was featured on West’s 2022 release, Donda 2. “They’re [fans are] like, ‘How does that make you feel? Does that bother you? Does that get under your skin?’ And I’m like, ‘No, he’s a rapper.’ That’s his field. That’s what they do. It doesn’t hurt my feelings,” he said.

Congratulations on making lemonade out of lemons, Pete.

Watch Davidson’s Kanye West-inspired standup routine below.

Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images