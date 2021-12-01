Miley Cyrus Tapped as NBC New Year’s Eve Host with Pete Davidson

Diamond-certified singer/songwriter Miley Cyrus and SNL comedian Pete Davidson were recently tapped to host NBC’s New Year’s Eve broadcasted event. Fittingly titled Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party, the special will go live from Miami, Florida, on December 31 starting at 10:30 PM EST. SNL executive producer and creator, Lorne Michaels, will also join the event’s production team.

“In what is sure to be an exciting and fun evening, we are looking forward to partnering with Lorne Michaels and ringing in 2022 with a night of incredible entertainment, led by Miley and Pete,” Jen Neal, an executive at NBCUniversal, said in a press statement.

The Cyrus-Davidson team is replacing Carson Daly as the network’s New Year’s Eve host. Daly has hosted the special since 2004, and currently hosts NBC’s The Voice.

Cyrus shared an Instagram with the news, joking about the reaction audiences are having as they find out the news that she and Davidson are the new hosts.

NBC’s New Year’s Eve announcement comes shortly after Cyrus responded to a Grammy snub along with Machine Gun Kelly.