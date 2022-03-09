Finneas Records First-Ever Tracks at Spotify Studios, Covers Bon Iver

Finneas has recorded the first-ever track at a new Spotify studio based in Los Angeles.

Recorded for the Spotify Singles series, a celebration of younger talent nominated for a Grammy in the Best New Artist category, Finneas reimagined “Medieval,” off his 2021 debut Optimist as a piano-driven ballad, along with a cover of Bon Iver’s 2007 song “Flume.”

This marks the second year that Spotify called on Best New Artist nominees to re-record one of their own songs and cover a track by a past BNA nominee.

“[I’m] honored to finally be able to get into the brand new and beautiful Spotify Studios to record these songs in these special arrangements,” said Finneas in a statement.

Earlier in 2022, Finneas released the Philip Andelman-directed video for Optimist track “The Kids Are All Dying,” featuring the artist wandering the streets of Los Angeles before smashing the glass cases in a jewelry store singing How can you sing about love when the kids are all dying?

“Even if we are living through a time of chaos and uncertainty, the human experience is never going to exclude love, sex, fun, leisure, and adventure,” said Finneas of the song. “If you’re in love, you’re going to write a love song. It’s how the brain works. ”

Of working on Optimist, Finneas added, “As a producer-artist, you never give yourself enough time to work on your own music. Unfortunately, nobody is going to boss me around and tell me to produce my own album except me.”

This year, Finneas is up for a Best New Artist Grammy along with fellow nominees Olivia Rodrigo, The Kid Laroi, Jimmie Allen, Saweetie, Baby Keem, Glass Animals, Japanese Breakfast, Arlo Parks, and Arooj Aftab.

Photo: Luke Fenstemaker / High Rise PR