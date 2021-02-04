Six-time GRAMMY® Award-winning musician, songwriter and producer FINNEAS returns today with “American Cliché,” a fan-favorite from his rousing live set, written, produced and performed by the 23-year old.

Listen to “American Cliché” HERE.

Marking his first release of 2021, “American Cliché” is the latest from a steady stream of stellar releases from the talented young artist. Closing 2020, FINNEAS released his first holiday song (“Another Year”), following two fiery anthems “Where The Poison Is” [listen HERE] and “Can’t Wait To Be Dead” [listen HERE].

2021 has also gifted American audiences and fans around the world with a string of unforgettable television performances from the young maestro (each directed by Arturo Perez Jr.). Earlier this week, FINNEAS was interviewed by James Corden [WATCH] and performed a captivating live acoustic rendition of “Can’t Wait To Be Dead” on CBS’ The Late Late Show [WATCH]. Last month, he also performed the song with his band on CBS’ The Late Show with Stephen Colbert [WATCH]. FINNEAS also appeared on ABC’s Good Morning America to perform “What They’ll Say About Us” [WATCH]. Written in lockdown, the heartbreaking ballad, is a moving dedication to human strength and connection when faced with life’s tribulations. Watch the Sam Bennett-directed official music video HERE.

Towards the end of 2020, FINNEAS earned three additional GRAMMY® Awardnominations, for his collaborations with sister Billie Eilish on ‘everything i wanted’ which received the Song of the Year and Record of the Year nominations, as well as Best Song Written For Visual Media for “No Time To Die,” the official theme song from the upcoming James Bond film of the same name.

Last week, FINNEAS announced the release of the DELUXE version of his critically acclaimed debut EP, Blood Harmony, available now on colored vinyl in two variants—opaque blue and marble blue smoke. For more information and to purchase, visit his official store: www.finneasofficial.com. Written and produced entirely by the 23-year-old artist, the eight-track collection exemplifies his skills as a songwriter, producer and storyteller. The new expanded version of the EP features all seven of the original EP tracks, plus fan favorite, “Break My Heart Again” and a brand new version of “Let’s Fall In Love For The Night” (1964) [Listen HERE]. To date, FINNEAS has racked up more than 845 million combined audio and video streams across his entire catalog.

Watch his performance of “Let’s Fall In Love For The Night” on NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon HERE (and catch his interview with Fallon HERE). The song peaked in the Top 15 at Alternative Radio and is RIAA-Certified Gold in North America. The song’s video [watch HERE] was directed by Sam Bennett, and shot in FINNEAS’ hometown of Los Angeles entirely in one-take.



In 2020, FINNEAS received an impressive 6 GRAMMY Awards® including the prestigious Producer of the Year, Non-Classical and Best Engineered Album, Non Classical as well as Record of the Year, Album of the Year and Song of the Year with his sister Billie Eilish for her groundbreaking No. 1 debut album WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? and hit single ‘bad guy.’

Further to his growing list of accolades, FINNEAS co-produced (with Stephen Lipson) and co-wrote the official theme song and title track for the upcoming James Bond film, No Time To Die, alongside his sister Billie Eilish. The track features orchestral arrangements by Hans Zimmer and Matt Dunkley, and guitar from Johnny Marr. The song made its live debut alongside Zimmer and Marr on stage at this year’s BRIT Awards in London. Watch HERE. This fall, FINNEAS joined Billie Eilish on NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, celebrating James Bond Day with a special performance (also directed by Constellation Jones) (WATCH) and interview (WATCH).



FINNEAS’ trademark production can also be heard on recent songs from Justin Bieber, Demi Lovato, Selena Gomez, JP Saxe and Julia Michaels, Camila Cabello, Tove Lo, Trevor Daniel, Ben Platt, Bruno Major, Celeste, Billie Eilish’s new single, “Therefore I Am” as well as her new collaboration with ROSALÍA, “Lo Vas a Olvidar.”



