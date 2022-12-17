New Song Saturday! Hear New Tracks from Fleet Foxes, Julian Marley, Cardi B, H.E.R. and More

Music can make your day.

One song playing at the right moment, perhaps with the right cup of coffee in your favorite mug, the sun coming through the window, can really make life worth living.

We here at American Songwriter think that songs are the oxygen for your spiritual lungs.

To that end, we wanted to share eight new works of music to brighten your day and share the good word of composition. So, with that in mind, here are eight songs for you today.

1. Fleet Foxes

As a year-end gift to fans, Fleet Foxes released their live concert, Live on Boston Harbor. It originally aired in September as a celebration of the Autumnal Equinox and the second anniversary of the Grammy-nominated 2020 album, Shore. Check out the two-plus-hour live show below, which features many favorites like “Waiting in Waist-High Water” and “Going-to-the-Sun-Road.”

2. Julian Marley

This week, Reggae star and humanitarian Julian Marley (son of Bob Marley) debuted a new song, “Don’t Ruin My World,” which is a rallying cry for a livable world for future generations. “It’s an anthem to amplify the voices of young people who are anxious about the climate crisis and are demanding that those in charge do what is right to safeguard their future before it’s too late,” said Marley.

3. Birdman and Juvenile

Cash Money Records Co-Founder and Co-C.E.O., Birdman, and multiplatinum rap star, Juvenile, have linked up as a new group called J.A.G. Together, they’ve released a new single, “Ali,” which you can check out below. The work opens with a video from the famed boxer Muhammad Ali and the vibe of the track is thoughtful and mellow, including references to the Champ.

4. Rosalía and Cardi B

Two Grammy Award-winners team up for the new track, “DESPECHÁ RMX.” That’s right, Rosalía and Cardi B have come together for a bilingual, shoulder-shaking offering that’s sure to bring you some heat during the cold, snowy, wintry months.

5. Amanda Shires

Amanda Shires shared the song, “Blame It On The Mistletoe Christmassy 2022” (Featuring Lawrence Rothman. The single is a new version of the original track, “Blame It On The Mistletoe,” from her 2021 holiday album, For Christmas. “Blame It On The Mistletoe” was co-written by Amanda and Brittney Spencer. The new version features Shires’ producer and creative partner, Rothman, along with a swath of multi-layered instrumentation. Check out the new holiday offering below.

6. H.E.R. and Josh Groban

The six-string player joined the crooner for a new live rendition of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast earlier this week and the two performed the song’s titular theme. Check it out below.

7. Kendrick Lamar

Kendrick Lamar released his latest music video for the single “Count Me Out.” The new video features Dame Helen Mirren. The track, which is from his acclaimed album, Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, makes for a stunning video. Check it out below.

8. Warren Dunes

The latest in a string of holiday-themed offerings from the Seattle-based family band, the new track, “Space Force Christmas,” is a synth-forward song that builds and builds like the anticipation for Christmas Day, itself. Check it out below.

Photo Shervin Lainez / Grand Stand Media