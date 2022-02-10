Fleet Foxes Reveal 2022 World Tour

Fleet Foxes revealed a 35-date headlining tour in support of their 2020 release Shore.

Moving through North America, the U.K., and Europe, the tour will kick off on June 27 in Salt Lake City, Utah, and conclude in Berlin on Sept. 11, and marks the first time the band has performed the songs from its fourth album, and the first Fleet Foxes shows since their 2017-2018 tour around their third album Crack-Up.

The live show will feature band members singer and songwriter Robin Pecknold along with multi-instrumentalists and vocalists Skyler Skjelset, Casey Wescott, Christian Wargo, and Morgan Henderson.

Marking the second nomination for the band, Shore is currently nominated for a Best Alternative Music Album Grammy Award. Fleet Foxes’ 2012 album Helplessness Blues was also nominated for Best Folk Album.

In December of 2021, the band released A Very Lonely Solstice, a 13-track career-spanning collection of songs recorded in December 2020, at St. Ann & the Holy Trinity Church in Brooklyn, New York. Along with the release of the more stripped down album, Pecknold recently taught a four-week online workshop on songwriting, a collaboration with the School of Song in Los Angeles.

On Nov. 22, 2022, Fleet Foxes will release the book Wading in Waist-High Water: The Lyrics of Fleet Foxes.

Fleet Foxes Shore Tour Dates:

6/27 Salt Lake City, UT @ Sandy Amphitheater

6/28 Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom

7/01 Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum

7/02 Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall

7/03 Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater

7/05 Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre

7/06 San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Amphitheater

7/08 Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre

7/09 Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl

7/10 Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre

7/12 Portland, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheater

7/15 Seattle, WA @ King County’s Marymoor Park

7/29 Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

7/30 Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

7/31 Pelham, TN @ The Caverns

8/02 Minneapolis, MN @ Surly Brewing Festival Field

8/03 Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed

8/05 Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre

8/06 Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

8/09 Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

8/10 Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion

8/12 Philadelphia, PA @ The Mann Center

8/13 New York, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium

8/26 London, UK @ All Points East

8/28 Dublin, IE @ National Museum of Ireland, Collins Barracks

8/30 Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall

8/31 Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy Glasgow

9/02 Wiltshire, UK @ End of the Road Festival

9/03 Manchester, UK O2 Apollo Manchester

9/05 Paris, FR @ Salle Pleyel

9/06 Antwerp, BE @ De Roma

9/07 Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique

9/09 Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

9/10 Utrecht, NL @ TivoliVredenburg (Ronda)

9/11 Berlin, BE @ Columbiahalle

Photo by Sean Pecknold