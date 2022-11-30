Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie Dies at Age 79

Christine McVie’s family has confirmed that the Fleetwood Mac singer-songwriter has died at age 79. Sharing a statement on her Facebook page they said, “On behalf of Christine McVie’s family, it is with a heavy heart we are informing you of Christine’s death. She passed away peacefully at the hospital this morning, Wednesday, November 30, 2022, following a short illness.”

The statement continued, “She was in the company of her family. We kindly ask that you respect the family’s privacy at this extremely painful time and we would like everyone to keep Christine in their hearts and remember the life of an incredible human being, and revered musician who was loved universally. RIP Christine McVie.”

Her Fleetwood Mac bandmates also paid tribute to McVie writing, “She was truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure. She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life. We were so lucky to have a life with her. Individually and together, we cherished Christine deeply and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. She will be so very missed.”

McVie joined Fleetwood Mac in 1970 alongside her husband at the time, John McVie. She penned some of the group’s most enduring hits like “Songbird,” “Little Lies,” “Over My Head” and “Say You Love Me.”

After adding on Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham, the group became one of the most prominent figures in rock in the ’70s and ’80s. Their 1977 LP, Rumours, became one of the best-selling albums of all time with the help of McVie’s “You Make Loving Fun” and “Don’t Stop.”

McVie took a hiatus from the group in 1998 with the rest of the members thinking it was not likely she would ever rejoin the group. Nicks said at the time, “She went to England and she has never been back since 1998 […] as much as we would all like to think that she’ll just change her mind one day, I don’t think it’ll happen […] We love her, so we had to let her go.”

Despite their reservations, McVie did rejoin Fleetwood Mac in 2014 for their On With The Show Tour and remained a member until her death.

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS