Tanya Tucker to Star in Paramount’s ‘A Nashville Country Christmas’

Merry early Christmas, country music fans. Tanya Tucker has announced that she will star in a new movie titled A Nashville Country Christmas. The Paramount Network film will premiere on December 12 at 8 p.m. ET with a simulcast on CMT.

Tucker plays a country music star with an overzealous agent that booked her a “tricked-out” holiday special, helmed by a bombastic Hollywood director. She begins to feel overwhelmed by the whole endeavor and seeks refuge at her grandma’s Tennessee farm. While back home, she reconnects with her ex (Keith Carradine), taps into her musical roots, and finds an unexpected connection with three kids who have escaped the foster care system.

Joining Tucker and Carradine in the cast are Ana Ortiz and Olivia Sanabia. In addition to taking on the starring role, Tucker has also executive produced the film alongside Stephanie Slack, Margret Huddleston, Ali Spuck and Kristofer McNeeley. The film was directed by Ashley Williams and produced by Andrew Gernhard and Dustin Rikert.

“It’s amazing that after 50 years in this business, I get to see my dreams become reality!” Tucker said in a statement. “And being part of A Nashville Country Christmas is definitely one of them. I’ve always wanted to do more acting, and it was a gift from the good Lord when this role came along. I can’t wait for everyone to enjoy the movie this season.”

An encore presentation of A Nashville Country Christmas will air on Sunday, Dec. 25 at 11 a.m. ET on CMT. Watch the trailer below.

The holiday film comes on the heels of Tucker’s documentary, The Return of Tanya Tucker, which saw the country icon team up with Brandi Carlile. The doc covers the span of Tucker’s career as well as the making of her 2019 album While I’m Livin.’ It’s also not the first time Tucker has stepped into acting. She has appeared in a number of TV movies and series including The Rebels (1979) and The Love Boat (1981).

Tucker recently took part in a tribute to Loretta Lynn – Coal Miner’s Daughter: A Celebration of the Life and Career of Loretta Lynn on CMT. For her homage, Tucker performed the 1965 track “Blue Kentucky Girl.” The event will be available in early 2023 to stream on Paramount+.

Credit: Derrek Kupish / Courtesy Scott Adkins PR