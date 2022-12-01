Stevie Nicks Reacts to the Death of “My Best Friend,” Christine McVie

Soon after news broke about the death of Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie, her bandmate and good friend, Stevie Nicks, shared her thoughts for the late singer/songwriter.

“A few hours ago I was told that my best friend in the whole world since the first day of 1975, had passed away. I didn’t even know she was ill… until late Saturday night. I wanted to be in London. I wanted to get to London—but we were told to wait,” Nicks wrote in a post. “So, since Saturday, one song has been swirling around in my head, over and over and over. I thought I might possibly get to sing it to her, and so, I’m singing it to her now. I always knew I would need these words one day.



“(Written by the ladies Haim).

“It’s all I can do now…,

“I had a best friend

Bush she has come to pass

One I wish I could see now

You always remind me

That memories will last

These arms reach out

You were there to protect me

like a shield

Long hair running with me

Through the field

Everywhere,

You’ve been with me all along”

She continued, “Why me? How’d I get this hallelujah

Why me?

How’d I get this hallelujah

Why me?

How’d I get this hallelujah.



“See you on the other side, My Love. Don’t forget me, always Stevie.”

The band Haim responded to the post writing, “rip beautiful songbird ❤️❤️❤️❤️ we love u stevie.”

Previously, Nicks also shared a statement from the band regarding their dear friend.

“There are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie. She was truly one-of-a-kind, special, and talented beyond measure. She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life. We were so lucky to have a life with her. Individually and together, we cherished Christine deeply and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. She will be so very missed. —Fleetwood Mac”

McVie’s family confirmed the passing of the Fleetwood Mac singer-songwriter, sharing a statement on her Facebook page. “On behalf of Christine McVie’s family, it is with a heavy heart we are informing you of Christine’s death. She passed away peacefully at the hospital this morning, Wednesday, November 30, 2022, following a short illness.”

The statement continued, “She was in the company of her family. We kindly ask that you respect the family’s privacy at this extremely painful time and we would like everyone to keep Christine in their hearts and remember the life of an incredible human being, and revered musician who was loved universally. RIP Christine McVie.”

McVie joined Fleetwood Mac in 1970 alongside her husband at the time, John McVie, penning some of the group’s most enduring hits like “Songbird,” “Little Lies,” “Over My Head” and “Say You Love Me.”

McVie took a hiatus from the group in 1998 with the rest of the members thinking it was not likely she would ever rejoin the group. Despite their reservations, McVie did rejoin Fleetwood Mac in 2014 for their On With The Show Tour and remained a member until her death.

Photo By Rick Diamond/Getty Images