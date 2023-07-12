Previously Unreleased Christine McVie Song Shared on the Late Icon’s Birthday

The world has felt Christine McVie’s monumental loss. The Fleetwood Mac keyboardist passed away in November 2022 at the age of 79. Today (July 12), we celebrate what would’ve been her 80th birthday.

In honor of McVie’s birthday, her record label has shared a previously unreleased track, “Little Darling.” The song was originally intended to be included on the track list for her 2004 solo album, In the Meantime.

“Little Darling” is driven by a funky bass riff and McVie’s blues-inspired vocals. The moon is full tonight / my sense is shining bright / as if you didn’t know / well, something is going on here / shall we make it clear and let the situation grow, she sang in her stunning, deep voice.

Listen to “Little Darling,” below.

Along with the new single, Rhino is set to reissue McVie’s self-titled album and In the Meantime on November 3. McVie’s nephew, Dan Perfect, is overseeing the mixing process on both reissues.

“When my aunt Christine McVie died unexpectedly last year, plans were already afoot for the re-release of this solo album, which is perhaps her most personal and intimate project,” Perfect shared in a statement (via Rolling Stone).

A few months after her passing, McVie’s cause of death was revealed to be the result of a “massive stroke.” Her death certificate also cited cancer as a secondary cause.

At the time of her death, McVie’s family released a statement saying she died “following a short illness.”

“On behalf of Christine McVie’s family, it is with a heavy heart we are informing you of Christine’s death,” the statement read. “She was in the company of her family. We kindly ask that you respect the family’s privacy at this extremely painful time, and we would like everyone to keep Christine in their hearts and remember the life of an incredible human being, and revered musician who was loved universally. RIP Christine McVie.”

Christine McVie (Photo: Thomas Cooper)