Forgotten Americana: 3 Albums From 20th Century Artists You Need To Revisit

Country music has undergone an incredibly polarizing split since its origins and what has resulted is two rivaling genres—Country and Americana. Now what is considered “better” is entirely up the the listener. However, country music is no doubt more popular than Americana. Popular in the sense that it attracts more eyeballs, has its own awards show, and generally, a large marketing platform to promote itself. Nevertheless, Americana music lurks in the shadows with a prideful position of humility and quality.

Given Americana’s more reserved presence, there is a far greater chance for some of its gems to become forgotten. Although, this article pays the respect the forgotten albums have deserved and will deserve for years to come. So, here are three forgotten Americana albums from 20th-century Americana artists.

John Prine’s ‘Diamonds In The Rough’

By no means is John Prine a forgotten artist. But, his second studio album, Diamonds In The Rough, has surely been swept under the rug by his own music and the country movement of the ’70s. That being so, the only “popular” song to come from this album is his classic tune, “Souvenirs.” As a collective body of music, it showcases Prine’s lyrical poignancy perfectly.

Released in 1972, Prine’s sophomore album is one of the best singer/songwriter albums since Bob Dylan’s 1965 album, Bringing It All Back Home. Between his ambitious allusions and depiction of fictitiously honest protagonists, Prine’s album is something entirely worth rediscovering. Furthermore, if you listen to this album along with his subsequent ones, you can hear his songwriting majority ripple through his lyrics.

Townes Van Zandt’s ‘Rear View Mirror’

Townes Van Zandt never wanted the spotlight nor got it in the same way some of his peers did. Hence, his album Rear View Mirror often is overshadowed and not viewed as a catalog of some of the best musical poetry of all time. Songs such as “Pancho and Lefty” and “Waiting Around To Die,” certainly get the attention they deserve. However, the album as a whole resides deep in the lush jungle of singer/songwriter music.

Released just four years before he died in 1997, Van Zandt’s album is a collection of his finest poetry, greatest stories, and a window into the soul of his troubled Byronic soul. One could argue it is one of the most lyrically rich and nuanced albums of all time. Frankly, everyone should give this a listen to preserve its metaphysical magnitude, timeless life lessons, and Americana relevance.

Emmy Lou Harris’ ‘Wrecking Ball’

Thanks to Emmy Lou Harris‘ songs “Beneath Still Waters” and “C’est la Vie,” many of her greatest works have become hidden in her broader collection of work. That being so, her 1995 album, Wrecking Ball, is a body of music that should be listened to, respected, and cherished.

Not only does Harris move away from her traditional acoustic sound, but she also performs some incredibly experimental songs such as a cover of Dylan’s “Every Grain of Sand” and “Blackhawk.” The album shows Harris’ courage and her musical metamorphosis. It’s a treat and a type of Americana album that has not reached the airwaves in many years.