David Gilmour Built Pink Floyd’s Massive Syd Barrett Tribute Out of Just Four Notes

Pink Floyd’s album Wish You Were Here might have been a comprehensive, album-wide tribute to Syd Barrett, but the nine-part magnum opus “Shine On You Crazy Diamond” is the cornerstone of the entire work. The massive composition features ambient music indicative of Barrett’s earliest contributions to the band and driving grooves and melodies via Roger Waters and David Gilmour.

But for as gargantuan of a musical piece as “Shine On You Crazy Diamond” is, it all started with Gilmour’s simple, four-note motif that lit a fire under the rest of the band.

Pink Floyd’s Syd Barrett Tribute Started With Four Notes

Pink Floyd was rehearsing at King’s Cross in London in the spring of 1974 when David Gilmour began plucking out a four-note motif on his guitar. (We’d guess it’s the iconic black strat, although he doesn’t clarify.) He hit a B flat on the fourth string and an F on the second string. Then, he followed with two open strings: E and G. It was simple but effective.

In a 2018 interview with BBC Radio, Gilmour said the short musical phrase “had the feeling of something calling, some night creature if you like, calling in a lonely sort of way out of the darkness. When you’re a musician, you’re constantly hunting for little icons, little bits, little phrases and things which have a memorable aspect to them. This little four-note arpeggio thing more or less accidentally fell out.”

What started as a happy accident ended up being the spark of inspiration the band needed. “You play something; you’re doing all sorts of little things. That one comes out, and something in your brain goes, ‘There’s something to that. So, you do it again, and you do it again,” Gilmour recalled.

“After I’d played it a few times, Roger and the others pricked up their ears a little bit. Other people in the room stop. You can see this thing on people’s faces, this awakening moment, when people are going, “There’s a possibility here. There’s something here.’ There are other moments where that has happened, but that was a very clear moment. Basically the whole of “Shine On” grew out of that moment.”

A Touching Testament to the Band’s Love For Their Former Frontman

Psychedelic rock band Pink Floyd first formed in 1965 with original members Syd Barrett on lead vocals and guitar, Richard Wright on keyboard and vocals, Roger Waters on bass and vocals, and Nick Mason on drums. Barrett’s mental health took a severe downward turn after he began experimenting with LSD. This ended up jeopardizing the band’s first tour of the United States in 1968 to promote their debut, The Piper at the Gates of Dawn.

Following the tour, Barrett was unofficially kicked out of the band and later officially kicked out. He tried to pursue a solo career but with little success. “All I ever wanted to do as a kid was play guitar properly and jump around,” Barett told Rolling Stone in 1971 (via Guitar Player). “But too many people got in the way.” And indeed, one of those people was himself. Despite the band’s decision to kick Barrett out, it wasn’t one they did eagerly or happily.

Pink Floyd’s tribute to Syd Barrett, from the entire concept of Wish You Were Here to all nine parts of “Shine On You Crazy Diamond,” is a testament to how much they loved their former frontman—and the feelings they had witnessing him dive off the deep end. Every lyric is a heart-wrenching ode to their long-lost friend and colleague:

Remember when you were young? You shone like the sun

Shine on, you crazy diamond!

Well, you wore out your welcome with random precision,

Rode on the steel breeze

Come on you raver, you seer of visions

Come on you painter, you piper, you prisoner, and shine!

