Former AC/DC Frontman Dave Evans Teases Two New Songs With Metallica’s Producer: “Look Out for Them”

While AC/DC has just announced plans first it’s tour in eight years, the band’s original lead singer, Dave Evans, also continues to be involved in new musical projects.

Evans, who currently is touring South America with his solo band, revealed in a recent interview with Peru’s Milenial TV that he’s “got new material coming out very shortly.”

“At the end of last year, I was touring in Denmark, and I went into the studio with Flemming Rasmussen, Metallica’s producer, who lives there,” Evans reported. “I recorded two brand-new original songs with Flemming. And they’re about to be released probably within a few weeks now … Look out for them.”

He added, “I’m not gonna tell you their names as yet, but it’ll be all over the news very soon.”

Evans also noted that the tracks were recorded at Rasmussen’s own studio, Sweet Silence Studios. Rasmussen’s credits include three of Metallica’s classic early albums—Ride the Lightning (1984), Master of Puppets (1986), and …And Justice for All (1988).

Evans’ History with AC/DC

Evans joined AC/DC in 1973 and was a member of the band until late 1974, when he was replaced by Bon Scott. During his tenure with the group, Evans was featured on the band’s debut single, “Can I Sit Next to You, Girl,” and its B-side, “Rockin’ in the Parlour.”

The recordings, which were released in July 1974, featured Angus and Malcolm Young on guitars, Colin Burgess on drums, and George Young—Angus’ and Malcolm’s older brother—on bass.

Evans’ South American Tour

Evans’ current tour celebrates the 50th anniversary of AC/DC’s first release. According to a post on his official Facebook page, the singer has five more South American dates lined up. They’re scheduled for February 24 in Zhulin, Ecuador; March 2 in Pasto, Colombia; March 8 in Quito, Ecuador; March 15 in Buenos Aires, Argentina; March 16 in Chacabuco, Argentina.

Details About Evans’ Solo Concerts

Speaking to Milenial TV about what he performs at his current concerts, Evans said “Can I Sit Next to You, Girl” and “Rockin’ in the Parlour,” as well as other songs from the In the Beginning compilation, which features various early AC/DC recordings.

He added that he also does some of his own music, and that he ends his shows with some classic AC/DC songs.

“We all sing, like, ‘T.N.T.,’ ‘Highway to Hell,’ that kind of thing,” Evans explained. “So, it’s a … celebration concert. It’s a very happy show. Come along, let’s rock.”

Evans’ most recent release was a 2022 cover of the classic Elvis Presley hit “Heartbreak Hotel.”

AC/DC’s 2024 Tour

On Monday, February 12, AC/DC announced plans for a 2024 tour in support of its 2020 album, Power Up. Only a European leg has been confirmed so far, scheduled from a May 17 show in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, through an August 17 concert in Dublin, Ireland.

AC/DC’s lineup for the tour will feature Angus Young, singer Brian Johnson, and rhythm guitarist Stevie Young, along with ex-Jane’s Addiction bassist Chris Chaney, and drummer Matt Laug.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, February 16.

Fans interested in buying tickets early may want to purchase them via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through the site’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

(Photo by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images)