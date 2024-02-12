AC/DC Announce 2024 Tour with Former Janes Addiction Bassist Chris Chaney

AC/DC revealed a 21-date tour of Europe kicking off in the summer of 2024 with a new lineup, including former Jane’s Addiction bassist Chris Chaney. The Power Up Tour will kick off on May 17 in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, and conclude in Dublin, Ireland on August 17.



The tour will feature singer Brian Johnson, lead guitarist Angus Young, and rhythm guitarist Stevie Young, along with Chaney on bass and drummer Matt Laug. Longtime drummer Phil Rudd and bassist Cliff Williams will not be performing with the band on these European dates, according to the band’s post on X.



“We are thrilled to finally announce the Power Up European Tour,” wrote the band on X. “Angus, Brian, Stevie, and Matt will be joined by Chris Chaney to carry the torch for Cliff.”

Videos by American Songwriter

[Get Tickets to AC/DC’s Power Up Tour at Stubhub]

Rudd, who first joined AC/DC in 1975, previously skipped the band’s 2015-2016 Rock or Bust Tour due to legal troubles but returned to record the band’s 2020 album Power Up album. He was later replaced by Laug—who has played with Alice Cooper and Slash‘s Snakepit and also played on several tracks on Alanis Morissette’s 1995 multiplatinum album Jagged Little Pill—for the band’s only live show, and first concert in seven years, at the Power Trip festival in Indio, California in October 2023.

We are thrilled to finally announce the ‘POWER UP’ European Tour. Angus, Brian, Stevie, and Matt will be joined by Chris Chaney to carry the torch for Cliff. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/VTVMKdweNX — AC/DC (@acdc) February 12, 2024

Williams initially announced his retirement at the end of the Rock or Bust Tour but also returned to record Power Up. The bassist, who joined AC/DC in 1977, also played with the band for their Power Trip concert. Replacing Williams is Chaney, who previously played with Jane’s Addiction for their 2002 reunion until 2004 and again in 2011 through 2022. Chaney also played in Morissette’s touring and recording band for six years and was a member of the late Foo Fighters‘ drummer Taylor Hawkins‘ Coattail Riders band.



The Power Trip concert was also AC/DC’s first performance since the death of founding rhythm guitarist Malcolm Young, who died in 2017 at 64. Young’s nephew Stevie Young has served as his replacement and also played on the Power Up album.



Before revealing their Power Up Tour dates, the band teased the news with a countdown clock on the official AC/DC website, which was scheduled to wind down on Monday, February 12. The clock was accompanied by a video featuring the band’s The Razor’s Edge track “Are You Ready” from 1990 along with a flashing image of the band’s lightning bolt logo.

[RELATED: 4 AC/DC Classics Written by Bon Scott]

The Power Up Tour, in support of AC/DC’s 17th album Power Up, was put on hold following its release due to the pandemic. On the band’s previous Rock or Bust Tour, Axl Rose filled in for Johnson, who was forced to step away from AC/DC in 2016 due to hearing loss issues. In September 2009, Johnson was also diagnosed with Barrett syndrome, which caused AC/DC to cancel several shows on their 2010 tour in support of their 2008 album Black Ice.



AC/DC Power Up 2024 European Tour Dates:



May 17: Gelsenkirchen, Germany – Veltins Arena

May 21: Gelsenkirchen, Germany – Veltins Arena

May 25: Reggio Emilia, Italy – RCF Arena

May 29: Seville, Spain – La Cartuja Stadium

June 5: Amsterdam, the Netherlands – Johan Cruyff Arena

June 9: Munich, Germany – Olympic Stadium

June 12: Munich, Germany – Olympic Stadium

June 16: Dresden, German – Messe

June 23: Vienna, Austria – Ernst Happel Stadium

June 26: Vienna, Austria – Ernst Happel Stadium

June 29: Zurich, Switzerland – Letzigrund Stadium

July 3: London, England – Wembley Stadium

July 7: London, England – Wembley Stadium

July 13: Hockenheim, Germany – Ring

July 17: Stuttgart, Germany – Wasen

July 21: Bratislava, Slovakia – Old Airport

July 27: Nuremberg, Germany – Zeppelinfeld

July 21: Hannover, Germany – Messe

Aug. 9: Dessel, Belgium – Festivalpark Stenehei

Aug. 13: Paris, France – Hippodrome Paris Longchamp

Aug. 17: Dublin, Ireland – Croke Park

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images



When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.