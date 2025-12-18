Former J. Geils Band Singer Peter Wolf Announces First Tour Dates Since 2024, Promises More Shows to Come

Former J. Geils Band frontman Peter Wolf has announced his first series of tour dates since 2024. The 79-year-old singer/songwriter has lined up six confirmed U.S. concerts in February and March of 2026, all in New England.

The shows are scheduled for February 13 in Fall River, Massachusetts; February 14 in Norfolk, Connecticut; February 19 in Portsmouth, New Hampshire; February 20 in Groton, Massachusetts; March 7 in Beverly, Massachusetts; and March 28 in East Greenwich, Rhode Island.

Wolf will be performing with his five-piece backing group, The Midnight Travelers. The band features five virtuoso musicians—guitarists Duke Levine and Kevin Barry, keyboardist Tom West, bassist Marty Ballou, and drummer Mark Teixeira.

In a post on his social media pages, Peter also has promised that more dates will be announced soon, including performances in “two major cities!”

For more details and to purchase tickets to Wolf’s confirmed shows, visit PeterWolf.com. Fans also might want to check StubHub for tickets.

In recent months, Peter has been posting a series of videos on his socials showing him jamming at home on various tunes with Barry and Levine.

Other Recent Peter Wolf News

Wolf’s 2026 tour will follow the March 2025 release of his acclaimed memoir, Waiting on the Moon: Artists, Poets, Drifters, Grifters, and Goddesses.

An official description of the book called it “a treasure trove of vignettes.” The 352-page publication features Wolf’s recollections and anecdotes about his 60-year music career, his life growing up in the Bronx borough of New York City, and much more.

Waiting on the Moon includes Wolf’s reminiscences of his college years in Boston, where he shared an apartment with famous director David Lynch. It also features Peter’s recollections of his adventures with The J. Geils Band. The group’s success and popularity gave Wolf the opportunity to meet and mingle with such music legends and celebrities as The Rolling Stones, Van Morrison, Sly Stone, author Tennessee Williams, and filmmaker Alfred Hitchcock.

The book also touches on Wolf’s five-year marriage to Oscar-winning actress Faye Dunaway during the 1970s.

Wolf promoted Waiting on the Moon with a series of Q&A events and signing appearances in March and April 2025.

Peter’s most recent music tour, which took place during the summer of 2024, was dubbed “Waiting on the Moon: An Acoustic Evening of Adventures, Stories and Songs.” The concerts included a storyteller element that featured Wolf sharing anecdotes that later appeared in the memoir.

More About Peter Wolf

Wolf was a member of The J. Geils Band from its 1967 inception to 1983. Peter co-wrote many of the group’s best-known songs, including “Must of Got Lost,” “Give It to Me,” “One Last Kiss,” “Love Stinks,” “Come Back,” and “Freeze-Frame.”

After leaving the band, he launched an acclaimed solo career, releasing eight studio albums. Among his solo hits are “Lights Out,” “Come as You Are” and “Can’t Get Started.”

Wolf’s most recent album, A Cure for Loneliness, came out in 2016.

(Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

