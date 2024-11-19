Ex-J. Geils Band Frontman Peter Wolf Releasing New Memoir, ‘Waiting on the Moon,’ Described as “a Treasure Trove of Vignettes”

Peter Wolf hasn’t released any new music since his 2016 solo album, A Cure for Loneliness, but the founding J. Geils Band frontman will be publishing a new memoir come 2025. The book, titled Waiting on the Moon: Artists, Poets, Drifters, Grifters, and Goddesses is due out on March 11.

A post about the book on HachetteBookGroup.com describes Waiting on the Moon as “a treasure trove of vignettes.” The 352-page volume features Wolf’s recollections and anecdotes about his 60-year music career, his life growing up in the Bronx borough of New York City, and much more.

The book includes the 78-year-old singer’s memories of seeing Bob Dylan during the folk legend’s early days in Greenwich Village. It also features Peter’s reminiscences of his college years in Boston, where he was roommates with famous director David Lynch.

Wolf also delves into how he was inspired by such early musical influences as blues legend Muddy Waters. The memoir, of course, includes Peter’s adventures with The J. Geils Band. The band’s success and popularity gave Wolf the opportunity to meet and mingle with such music legends and celebrities as The Rolling Stones, Van Morrison, Sly Stone, author Tennessee Williams, and filmmaker Alfred Hitchcock.

Waiting on the Moon also touches on Wolf’s five-year marriage to Oscar-winning actress Faye Dunaway during the mid-to-late 1970s.

The online description of Waiting on the Moon adds that the book’s “word portraits … provide a revealing glimpse of artists, writers, actors, and musicians as they work—the creative forces that drive them to achievement; the demons they battle; [and] the patterns of their human relationships.”

More About Peter Wolf

Wolf was a member of The J. Geils Band from its 1967 inception to 1983. Peter co-wrote many of the group’s best-known songs, including “Must of Got Lost,” “Give It to Me,” “One Last Kiss,” “Love Stinks,” “Come Back,” and “Freeze-Frame.”

After leaving the band, he launched an acclaimed solo career, releasing eight studio albums. Among his solo hits are “Lights Out.” “Come as You Are” and “Can’t Get Started.”

His most recent tour, which took place this past summer, was dubbed “Waiting on the Moon: An Acoustic Evening of Adventures, Stories and Songs.” The concerts included a storyteller element that apparently featured Wolf sharing anecdotes that will appear in the memoir.

The book’s title comes from a song Wolf co-wrote that appears on his 1998 solo album, Fool’s Parade.