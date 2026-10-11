Former Owner of Kane Brown’s Nashville Bar Files $2.4 Lawsuit Against It

Kane Brown’s on Broadway is in some legal hot water. Cusaboo Jr. Operating Company and Benjamin L. Shirah filed a lawsuit in a Davidson County court claiming that the companies behind the country star’s downtown Nashville spot have failed to make agreed upon payments, multiple outlets reported.

The lawsuit reportedly alleges that, when Zaid Elia’s The Elia Group purchased the space, then known as The Valentine, in 2023, the deal included a $2 million payment obligation. It also reportedly included a consulting agreement with Shirah, a hospitality entrepreneur.

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The past owners claim that the new owners fell behind on initial payments. The companies allegedly made three follow up agreements in an attempt to resolve the matter, but those financial obligations were likewise unmet, the outlets reported.

The lawsuit, the outlets reported, is seeking more than $2.4 million, a mix of monies related to the original sale, interest, and breach of agreement fees.

Brown, who is not named in the lawsuit, has yet to speak out about the matter. Likewise, the companies named in the lawsuit have not spoken out publicly.

What to Know About Kane Brown

Kane Brown’s on Broadway, a four-level, 11,400-square-foot venue, opened back in May.

At the time, Brown said in a statement that the bar “is about creating somewhere everyone can come together, celebrate and just have a great night out in Nashville.”

“I wanted it to reflect my journey in Nashville and feel a little different from what you usually find on Broadway,” he said. “It’s the kind of place where you might run into familiar faces and make memories along the way, whether it’s your first time in town or your hundredth night out.”

Elia agreed, noting that the bar “is an exceptional milestone for our Elia team, and it’s been a privilege partnering with Kane, who brings both artistry and authenticity to everything he does.”

“Our shared vision has been to create a welcoming space that delivers an unforgettable, celebrity-level experience,” he added, “while offering something distinctly unique from the traditional Broadway model.”

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