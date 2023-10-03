Top 7 Legendary Classic Rock Frontmen of All Time

Though every member of a rock band plays a significant role in the creative process, it’s the person out front who acts as the face of the group. A good frontman needs to be a lot of things. He needs to have a powerful stage presence, a killer voice, and an alluring demeanor. They are often the first person a prospective fan latches onto when they are introduced to a group. As such, frontman duties are important work.

Find seven of the best frontmen in classic rock history, below.

7. Jim Morrison

Jim Morrison was a poet first and foremost. Behind all of his rock star quirks were exceptionally crafted lyrics. Morrison proved a good frontman needed to have more than just stage presence, he needed to have a singular songwriting voice.

6. Roger Daltrey

Roger Daltrey and the rest of The Who were way ahead of their time. Daltrey helped to usher in a new sonic direction in rock, one with a harder edge. Moreover, his on-stage antics were unparalleled at the time. Metal and other hard rock bands have Daltrey to thank for paving the way.

5. Axl Rose

Guns N’ Roses were unlike any of their peers when they made their debut in the mid-’80s. A large part of their unique appeal came from Axl Rose‘s banshee-like vocals. From his intro on “Welcome to the Jungle” to the hard-to-replicate chorus of “Sweet Child O’ Mine,” it’s hard to hold a candle to Rose.

4. Steven Tyler

Every time Steven Tyler steps on a stage, it’s a pure display of showmanship. Right from the start of Aerosmith’s career, Tyler has proven himself to be one of the most entertaining frontmen of all time, bounding around the stage and wowing with his impressive vocal range.

3. Robert Plant

Robert Plant is the only frontman who could’ve bolstered the weight of Led Zeppelin’s mystic musicality. His vocals are almost otherworldly, feeling in tune with the more outlandish lyrics in the band’s catalog.

2. Freddie Mercury

Prior to his death in 1991, Freddie Mercury set a new course in rock, one that made him an icon in the music world and an LGBTQ+ trailblazer. Mercury’s soaring vocals put him leagues above his peers. Even today, few artists can do Mercury’s vocals justice.

1. Mick Jagger

If anything, Mick Jagger deserves the top spot for the sheer amount of time that he has put in. The Rolling Stones are one of the most enduring rock groups of all time. Jagger has been their bold and energetic frontman over their entire tenure. Few performers are as distinctive as Jagger is.

