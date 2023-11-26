Cyber Monday Deals for Music Lovers: Biggest Savings on Macbooks, Guitars and Pianos

Before 2005, Black Friday reigned supreme as the best time of year to catch a good deal. The only problem, it is hard to be in two places at once. For most, they not only had to map out their strategy but also had to stand around for hours—or sometimes even days—in order to save on the latest technology. While Black Friday continues today, Cyber Monday has taken over the internet with the average customer spending $128 per order. In 2020, the event made history with spending topping over $10 billion. With Cyber Monday here, find some top deals and steals for those music lovers out there.

Guitar Deals

There seems no better way to start the Cyber Monday deals than bringing home a new Fender Player Stratocaster HSS Plus Top. Not only does the guitar come designed with a C-shaped maple neck made for the comfort of the performer, but the Fender comes with a single-coil Stratocaster neck pickup. The pickups helped produce that tone that made Strat famous. While there are several options available, Guitar Center is offering the limited-edition electric guitar with a blue burst finish. And to make it even better, Guitar Center is offering over $200 off. Currently sitting at $649.99, the guitar is a great addition to anyone’s musical lineup.

For those wanting to take a step back in time, Sweetwater has the guitar for you with the stunning Heritage H-535 electric guitar. Taking inspiration from the 1950s hollowbody, this guitar comes with a pair of Seymour Duncan ‘59 humbucking pickups that absolutely excel for those wanting to play jazz, country, and rock. Besides coming fashioned with an authentic mahogany neck for comfort and style, the Heritage H-535 eclectic guitar comes with a price drop of nearly $500. Given its iconic sound and craftsmanship, artists can snag the guitar for $2,500.

Piano Deals

Moving on to pianos, Cyber Monday deals include the Kawai CN29 Digital Home Piano. While it might be difficult to fit a grand piano in a home or apartment, this piano gives the sound of a symphony in a package that can fit in almost any room. The Kawai CN29 comes with a Responsive Hammer III keyboard, Bluetooth, and Progressive Harmonic Imaging sound technology. And if its sleek design and technological advances don’t entice you, it currently lists a $700 savings with a price of $999.

Looking for something a little more discreet and easily transferable, Guitar Center is offering the Roland FP-30X Digital Keyboard for $100 off retail. Although not the size of a Kawai CN29, the Roland FP-30X is a steal for those hunting musical deals on Cyber Monday. The digital piano comes fitted with an onboard speaker system that fills any room with crisp sound that only gets better with its Bluetooth feature, which allows users to stream to their smart device, speakers, or headphones. And the best part – it’s being listed at $699.00.

Laptop Deals

Transitioning to the technology side, Best Buy has a number of deals on MacBook Pro laptops like the Macbook Pro M3. Wanting to make sure artists and musicians never have to worry about latency issues or dropouts, Apple fitted the laptop with an 8-core processor and a 10-core GPU. With the M3 chip, it performs nearly 35 percent faster than the first-generation M1 chip. For Cyber Monday, users can get the laptop for $150 off. And if you happen to hold a membership card, expect another $50 off that. The MacBook Pro M3 is currently listed at $1,449.

If that price is a little too steep for those looking to save on Cyber Monday, Best Buy is also offering the MacBook Air M2 for $150 off retail. With a list price of just $949, it makes perfect sense why the Macbook Air M2 is one of the most recommended laptops for those artists on the move. Besides being lightweight, the laptop still offers processing speeds that make Apple products a must-have for musicians.

