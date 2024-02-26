From Bob Dylan to Paul McCartney: 5 Songs Covered by Faces

Following the departure of singer Steve Marriott, who went on to form Humble Pie in 1969, the remaining members of Small Faces, drummer Kenney Jones, bassist Ronnie Lane, and keyboardist Ian McLagan recruited Ron Wood and Rod Stewart from The Jeff Beck Group and formed Faces.



Within the band’s short lifespan, Faces released four albums together from 1970 debut album First Step, followed by Long Player and their highest charting album A Nod Is As Good As a Wink… to a Blind Horse and hit “Stay With Me” in 1971, and Ooh La La in 1973 before breaking up in 1975.

Members of English rock group Faces pose with photographer Richard Upper(right) at the Earl Warren Showgrounds in Santa Barbara, California, during their American tour, 1973. Left to right: Rod Stewart, Ian McLagan and Ron Wood. (Photo by Keystone Features/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Faces reunited nearly 40 years later for a brief reunion tour from 2010 through 2011, and more shows throughout the next decade, including a performance at the Brit Awards in 2020. In 2021, the surviving members of Faces, Stewart, Wood, and Jones, regrouped to start working on new music.

Though the majority of the band’s catalog was written by Stewart, Wood, Lane, and McLagan during those earlier years, Faces also covered a small selection of songs. Here’s a look at five covers by Faces recorded from 1970 through 1973.

1. Bob Dylan’s “Wicked Messenger”

Released a few months after Faces formed, the band’s debut album First Step in 1970 featured a cover of Bob Dylan‘s “The Wicked Messenger.” Originally written and released on Dylan’s eight album John Wesley Harding in 1967, the song centers around a “wicked messenger” sent by the priest Eli from the Books of Samuel. At the time, Dylan was reading the Bible and weaved some of its stories through John Wesley Harding.

2. Paul McCartney’s “Maybe I’m Amazed”

Featured on Paul McCartney‘s 1970 solo debut, “Maybe I’m Amazed,” became one of his most well-known solo tracks even though it was never released as a single. For the recording, McCartney played all the instruments: piano, organ, guitars, bass, and drums. In 1970, Faces released their cover of the song in the U.S., along with a live version the band’s 1971 album Long Player.

3. Marvin Rainwater’s “Whole Lotta Woman”

Recorded during the band’s sessions for Long Player, Faces’ cover of rockabilly singer and songwriter Marvin Rainwater’s “Whole Lotta Woman” was released on the 2015 box set You Can Make me Dance, Sing or Anything: 1970-1975. Originally released by Rainwater in 1958, the song peaked at No. 15 on the Billboard Country chart and went to No. 1 in the UK.

4. Chuck Berry’s “Memphis”

By the time Faces released their third album A Nod’s as Good as a Wink… To a Blind Horse, Rod Stewart was also having success with his solo hit “Maggie May.” His success helped push the third Faces album up the charts to No. 6 on the Billboard 200 along with “Stay with Me,” which became the band’s biggest hit in the U.S. A Nod’s as Good as a Wink… To a Blind Horse featured all original tracks with the exception of Chuck Berry‘s 1959 song “Memphis” (also titled “Memphis Tennessee”), which was also covered by The Beatles in 1963.

Recorded by Berry in his home in St. Louis, Missouri in 1958, “Memphis” tells the tory of guy trying to connect with a girl named Marie through a long distance operator.

5. John Lennon’s “Jealous Guy”

So, if I get jealous / I can’t help it / I want every bit of you / I guess I’m selfish sings John Lennon on “Jealous Guy.” Written by Lennon and co-produced by Roxy Music‘s Bryan Ferry, the song was released on Lennon’s 1971 album Imagine and went to No. 1 in the UK.



Originally written by Lennon while the was in The Beatles, the band recorded the song as “Child of Nature,” but never released it. Lennon later reworked the lyrics to reflect his relationship with Yoko Ono.



Faces covered “Jealous Guy” live and the band’s recording from August 25, 1973 at the Reading Festival was also featured on the 2015 box set.

