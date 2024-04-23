Coachella 2025: How To Get Tickets Ahead Of Time

Coachella 2024 was quite the event. From Lana Del Rey‘s incredible throwback performance to Grimes’ dumpster fire of a first show (plus her redemption), festivalgoers are hailing this year’s lineup and festivities as a major redemption arc for Coachella. Unfortunately, a lot of people didn’t get to make it due to tickets selling out.

Coachella is without a doubt the biggest music festival ever, at least in the United States, and getting tickets to the event is usually quite difficult. Luckily, it looks like next year’s high-demand event has already been announced just days after this year’s event has ended. If you want to plan ahead and have the best chance at getting festival passes for Coachella 2025, we’ll help you get there.

Coachella 2025 is set to begin on April 11, 2025. The first weekend will end on April 13, and the second weekend will span April 18 through 20. As always, the powerhouse music festival will take place in Indio, California at Empire Polo Club.

Advance ticket sales will kick off on Friday, May 3 through Coachella’s official website. Fans will have to wait a bit for more information on advance ticket prices, travel bundles, and more. We also likely won’t hear about the upcoming lineup for quite some time.

Tickets are expected to sell fast. If you missed your chance during the early access sale, try Stubhub. Stubhub will likely have at least a few early access tickets available. Plus, the FanProtect Program ensures that your purchase is legitimate, so there’s no reason to worry about potentially fake tickets or scams.

Plan ahead and get your tickets to Coachella 2025 early!

