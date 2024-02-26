All ‘American Idol’ Contestants Going to Hollywood After Season 22, Episode 2 Auditions

The second episode of American Idol season 22 aired last night (February 25) and the judges saw some amazing talent as well as some interesting auditions that didn’t quite make the cut. After this round of auditions, here’s who grabbed a golden ticket to Hollywood.

Hailey Mia — “Rise” by Katy Perry

16-year-old Hailey Mia was the first audition of the episode, and she conquered a huge undertaking—singing a Katy Perry song in Katy Perry’s hometown of Santa Barbara, California. She killed it, though, showing off her vocal range and earned a standing ovation. Hailey revealed that she previously made it to the Top 4 on The Voice with Kelly Clarkson when she was 13. Perry shared that she had “full-body chills” when Hailey was finished, “even in places I’ve been Botoxed!” She received three yeses.

Dawson Slade — “I Hope You Dance” by Lee Ann Womack

17-year-old Dawson Slade showed up from Moulton, Alabama, with a ranch job in Tennessee and a new baby, who was in attendance with Dawson’s mom. Dawson sang “I Hope You Dance,” but the judges found his performance a bit lackluster, like he wasn’t using his full vocal power. Lionel Richie gave him a no, but then Luke Bryan had him sing “Somebody Else Will” by Justin Moore and made him really project his voice to the back of the room. With that impromptu performance, Bryan and Katy Perry gave him both yeses, earning him a golden ticket.

Nya — “Wait a Minute” by Willow

27-year-old Nya is a Broadway singer from New York who blew the judges away with her vocals and her personality. Singing “Wait a Minute” by Willow, she made the song her own, with Luke Bryan calling her one of his favorites so far. “You don’t sound Broadway, you are a massive singer,” he said. Katy Perry joked that she needed a fan to dramatically blow her hair as she sang. The crew brought out a small fan and Perry held it while Nya performed a few bars from her song. The judges definitely see some star power in her, and she’ll be one to watch closely.

Roman Collins — “Living for the City” by Stevie Wonder

24-year-old Roman Collins from Long Beach, California is a worship leader and musician looking to make music his career. He has raspy, soulful vocals that Luke Bryan was in love with, and he gave a lively performance in a gospel style. He definitely showed off his roots in the church, and the judges awarded him a golden ticket with three yeses. However, they shared that they want to see more facets of his personality and interests as the show goes on.

Noah Peters — “Broken Halos” by Chris Stapleton (ft. Colin Stough)

24-year-old Noah Peters is the only barber in his small Tennessee town, and he’s known for singing as he gives haircuts. When he initially performed for the judges, he seemed a little nervous. The crew brought out a barber chair and a special guest—Colin Stough, who reached third place in last year’s American Idol season. Noah gave Colin a little bit of a haircut while he sang, which loosened him up. The judges gave him three yeses, but told him he needs to get out of his head and not think so much when he sings without a barber chair and a customer in front of him.

Emmy Russell — “Skinny,” Original Song

24-year-old Emmy Russell seemed reluctant to reveal that her grandmother is the late country music icon Loretta Lynn. Russell admitted that she wants to forge her own path in music, and the judges reassured her that she’s in her own lane and that she can step out from under her grandmother’s shadow. She came into the audition nervous and shy, but the judges are ready to bring her out of her shell as the show continues. She performed an original song called “Skinny,” which moved the judges with its raw, confessional lyrics. It’s clear she’s already an accomplished songwriter, and she’s definitely on her way to making her own way in music.

Ziggy — “Million Reasons” by Lady Gaga

22-year-old Ziggy comes from a small town in the Netherlands. He competed on Dutch Idol as a teenager, making it to seventh place, but he revealed that people in his hometown don’t respect him or think he can achieve anything. The judges saw the potential in Ziggy, though, giving him three yeses for his emotional and moving performance of “Million Reasons.” Ziggy has a big look and an infectiously positive attitude, and the judges are aiming to nurture his talent and help him prove his hometown wrong.

Justice Murphy — “Summertime” by Fantasia

21-year-old college student Justice Murphy has both a superstar voice and attitude. She walked into the American Idol audition with a confidence the judges could feel, and she blew them away with her nod to Fantasia’s version of “Summertime.” Justice has a big voice, and Katy Perry shared that she needs to make sure she doesn’t get into “jazz hands” territory, and all the judges agreed that she could dial back her runs a bit. However, Justice received three yeses and a golden ticket.

KB — “Something in the Orange” by Zach Bryan

Another contestant to watch is 20-year-old KB, who brought her endlessly supportive dad with her to the audition. KB’s story is interesting, as she has Hashimoto’s which makes it hard for her to regulate her emotions. She revealed that she has had some dark times in her short amount of life, but that singing was an outlet. Her dad posted a video of her and her sister singing in the car, and their fanbase blew up. In her audition, she performed a uniquely raspy rendition of “Something in the Orange” which the judges adored. She received three yeses, and her dad was understandably ecstatic.

Abby Blake — “What About Us” by P!nk

25-year-old Abby Blake arrived with her friend Sam Kelly-Cohen, who accompanied her on piano. She sang “What About Us,” but Katy Perry felt that she sold herself a little short, not giving her full vocal power. It was a no from Perry but a yes from Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, which was enough to get her a golden ticket. However, there was a surprise audition that led to another golden ticket.

Sam Kelly-Cohen — “Time of Your Life,” Original Song

The attention shifted to 23-year-old Sam Kelly-Cohen when Katy Perry asked him what he did in his band Kayko. Turns out, he’s the lead singer, and Perry wanted to hear him. His friend Abby shouted him out, saying that he can sing and do anything. He played an original song on the piano which impressed the American Idol judges, receiving three yeses and a golden ticket.

Abi Carter — “What Was I Made For?” by Billie Eilish

21-year-old Abi Carter from Indio, California is the second oldest of seven children raised by a single mom, and her mom and three of her siblings were in attendance to cheer her on. She performed a moving performance of the already haunting “What Was I Made For?,” which earned her a standing ovation from the judges and the crew. The judges noted that they’ve never heard the crew clap before, and Luke Bryan noted to Lionel Richie that she “could be the winner of American Idol.” They were so impressed by her that they didn’t even have to vote, it was an immediate yes all around. They even upgraded her golden ticket to a platinum ticket. Abi will definitely be one to watch as the show continues.

Featured Image by Disney/Eric McCandless