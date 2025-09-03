From the Top of the Charts to the Big Screen: Lainey Wilson Talks “Endless” Acting Opportunities

It’s a good time to be Lainey Wilson. The reigning Entertainer of the Year recently dropped a deluxe edition of her fifth studio album, Whirlwind, featuring the brand-new single “Somewhere Over Laredo.” She’s also gearing up for three stops in her home state of Louisiana as part of her Whirlwind World Tour. However, the “Watermelon Moonshine” hitmaker, 33, isn’t content to rule the airwaves. Wilson has already ventured into acting with a five-episode run as country musician Abby in the final season of the popular TV Western Yellowstone. Although audiences said good-bye to the Dutton family for good in December 2024, we certainly haven’t seen the last of Lainey Wilson on our screens.

“I’m honestly getting pitched things right and left, which is cool,” Wilson recently told Taste of Country Nights. “Opportunities where I am a musician, opportunities where I’m not, opportunities just to write for shows.”

With her options “kinda endless at this point,” Wilson is currently “entertaining a lot of things.”

Lainey Wilson Will Make Her Big-Screen Debut Next Year

In Yellowstone, Lainey Wilson played Abby, an aspiring country music singer who catches the eye of ranch worker Ryan. The role likely wasn’t much of a stretch for the country music superstar, who caught fire in 2020 with her single “Things A Man Oughta Know.”

However, don’t expect her next role to hit quite so close to home. Wilson wanted to challenge herself onscreen, and it sounds like her feature film debut definitely checks that box. The Grammy winner will appear in the 2026 film adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s romance novel Reminders of Him alongside Maika Monroe, Tyriq Withers, and Gilmore Girls’ Lauren Graham.

This role is nothing like anything Wilson has done before, which was precisely the appeal. “This was the first opportunity I’ve had where I wasn’t a musician,” she said in a June 2025 interview with iHeartCountry. “And so, I had said after I did Yellowstone, I was like, ‘OK, the next thing I do, I’d like to kind of step outside of my comfort zone and try something I’ve never done.’ So, this gave me an opportunity to do that, and it was fun. It was, you know, I’m not gonna say easy, but it was like a fun challenge. And I’m excited to do more of it, whatever that looks like.”

Featured image by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images for Spotify