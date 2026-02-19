Front Row Seats to Kid Rock’s Tour Will Set You Back $5K

Fans hoping to sit front row at Kid Rock’s concert will have to pay a steep price to do so. In May, the country singer will set off on his Freedom 250 Tour, and the ticket prices have made some headlines.

To sit in the front row at the show, fans will have to fork over $5,000 for “First Class Seats.” The second through fifth rows are also priced into the thousands.

Kid Rock will kick off his 10-date tour in on May 1 in Dallas, Texas. During his time on the road, Kid Rock will receive support from Jon Pardi, Parker McCollum, Brantley Gilbert, Big & Rich, and Them Dirty Roses. The trek will conclude on June 20 in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania.

When he announced the tour, Kid Rock made headlines for his rules regarding tickets. He insisted at the time that tickets can only be resold for the price paid. Additionally, he mandates that transactions can only occur on Ticketmaster.

“This isn’t perfect, but it’s a real step to shut down scalpers and protect fans,” Kid Rock said. “No extra costs to fans–same tickets, same prices, just fairer access.”

Kid Rock’s Rock the Country Festival

In addition to his Freedom 250 Tour, Kid Rock has performances set at his Rock the Country festival. Alongside artists including Jason Aldean, Blake Shelton, Jelly Roll, Brooks & Dunn, and Riley Green, Kid Rock will perform in small towns across the country throughout the summer.

Rock the Country’s stop in Anderson, South Carolina, was canceled. The decision came after Shinedown, Morgan Wade, and Ludacris dropped out of the show.

“Rock the Country was created to unite people together through music. Our lineups and our crowds reflect that sentiment—a wide range of voices, backgrounds, and stories that make up this country,” Rock the Festival told The Independent in a statement after the cancelation.

“We’re truly disappointed we won’t be bringing the show to Anderson. Our fans work hard for their money, and we refuse to put on a show that doesn’t meet the standard they deserve,” the statement continued. “Our focus remains where it’s always been: Supporting our artists, honoring our fans, and delivering unforgettable nights throughout the country.”

The statement concluded, “The shows ahead represent the heart of what Rock the Country stands for: music, community, and pride in where we come from. Loving America isn’t political; it’s who we are.”

Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images