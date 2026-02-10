Rock the Country Releases Statement After Kid Rock’s Music Festival Was Canceled: “We’re Truly Dissapointed”

Alongside Kid Rock helming his own unique All-American Halftime Show in protest of the Super Bowl, the singer also promoted the Rock the Country Music Festival. Announcing eight different concerts in eight small towns, Kid Rock was excited to bring the festival back to Anderson, South Carolina. But that excitement quickly turned into confusion after several artists backed out. And now, with the festival canceled, Rock the Country released a statement addressing the decision.

Before having to cancel the festival, Rock the Country highlighted names like Jason Aldean, Ludacris, Morgan Wade, Creed, Gretchen Wilson, Parmalee, Brantley Gilbert, and Shinedown. Having a variety of artists, Ludacris and Wade suddenly dropped out of the festival. Not long after, Shinedown also announced it was backing out.

Forced to cancel the festival, Rock the Country offered a statement, explaining, “Rock the Country was created to unite people together through music. Our lineups and our crowds reflect that sentiment — a wide range of voices, backgrounds, and stories that make up this country.”

Rock The Country Admits “Loving America Isn’t Political”

As for the decision to cancel, the organizer continued to focus on bringing fans the best show they could produce. “We’re truly disappointed we won’t be bringing the show to Anderson. Our fans work hard for their money, and we refuse to put on a show that doesn’t meet the standard they deserve.”

Not marking the end of the Rock the Country Festival, organizers hoped to move past the disappointment and look ahead to the future. “Our focus remains where it’s always been: Supporting our artists, honoring our fans, and delivering unforgettable nights throughout the country. The shows ahead represent the heart of what Rock the Country stands for: music, community, and pride in where we come from.”

Although the All-American Halftime Show, the Rock the Country Festival, and Kid Rock have led political headlines over the last few weeks, the organizer insisted their goal had little to do with politics. “Loving America isn’t political; it’s who we are.”

Even with one stop canceled, Rock the Country says the mission hasn’t changed – bringing big artists to small towns and giving fans a night worth remembering. The organizers now hope the remaining dates will remind fans exactly why the festival began in the first place.

