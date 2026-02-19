80th Birthday Celebrations for Late AC/DC Frontman Bon Scott Include Tribute Shows, Commemorative Merch, & More

The late Bon Scott, the charismatic, raspy-voiced singer who helped propel AC/DC to fame during the late 1970s, would have celebrated his 80th birthday this June 9. Sadly, the hard-partying Scott was only 33 when he died on February 19, 1980, of acute alcohol poisoning.

Videos by American Songwriter

Coinciding with the 45th anniversary of Scott’s passing, his estate has announced plans for a commemorative campaign marking the famed frontman’s milestone birthday in 2026. The initiative will include special tribute concerts, the release of limited-edition merchandise, and more.

[RELATED: AC/DC Celebrates Australian Homecoming by Playing This Bon Scott-Era Classic for the First Time in 34 Years]

The tribute performances include the 2026 edition of the annual Bonfest: The International Bon Scott Rock Festival. The event will be held May 1-3 in Kirriemuir, Scotland. The frontman grew up and Kirriemuir and lived there until his family moved to Australia when he was 12.

This year’s event will mark the 20th anniversary of the festival. Bonfest feature various performances by AC/DC tribute bands and other rock acts. Former AC/DC drummer Chris Slade and veteran U.K. rock group Reef will make guest appearances. In addition, a pop-up Bon Scott merch store will open at the site where the Scott family had a bakery.

Meanwhile, the third annual Bon’s Birthday Bash tribute show will take place in New York City on July 6. Scheduled performers this year include by Living Colour frontman Corey Glover, current Cactus singer Jimmy Kunes, and one-time Trans-Siberian Orchestra vocalist. The venue for the concert has yet to be announced.

Commemorative Bon Scott Merch

A variety of limited-edition merchandise commemorating Scott’s 80th birthday will be released in 2026.

The German studio audio-equipment company Neumann is partnering with Scott’s estate to release a special product on Bon’s birthday.

The Perth Mint, will be issuing collector’s-edition 10-ounce silver and 1-ounce gold bars featuring Scott’s name and image.

Special T-shirts, posters, and other merch will be released featuring exclusive artwork designed by Reg Mombassa, acclaimed graphic artist and founding guitarist of veteran Australian rockers Mental As Anything.

A line of limited-edition “Bon 80” T-shirts and other items will be sold at the Perryscope merch company’s online store.

Knucklebonz, known for its collectible rock-and-roll statues, will release a new Bon Scott figure based on images from AC/DC’s 1978 Powerage tour.

New Content on Bon Scott’s YouTube Channel

Scott’s estate also has reached a deal with the Australian Broadcasting Corporation for the media company to provide video content of Bon to the singer’s official YouTube channel.

The channel will be posting exclusive interviews with Scott’s musical friends, contemporaries, and fans. The videos will include new conversations with such artists as Rick Springfield, Sammy Hagar, and Anthrax’s Scott Ian sharing memories of Bon and discussing their appreciation for his music.

About AC/DC’s 2026 Tour Plans

AC/DC is preparing to launch a 2026 edition of its ongoing Power Up Tour. The band will kick off a Latin American outing on Tuesday, February 24, in São Paulo, Brazil. The trek runs through an April 15 show in Mexico City. AC/DC will be playing multiple concerts in São Paulo; Buenos Aires, Argentina; Santiago, Chile; and Mexico City.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers will then launch a North American leg that runs from a July 11 performance in Charlotte, North Carolina, through a September 29 show in Philadelphia. Check out the group’s full tour schedule at ACDC.com.

AC/DC continues to honor Scott by playing many of the songs he co-wrote in concert. Among the Bon Scott-era tunes in the band’s recent sets are “If You Want Blood (You’ve Got It),” “Shot Down In Flames,” “Highway To Hell,” “Sin City,” “Jailbreak,” “Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap,” “High Voltage,” “Whole Lotta Rosie,” “Let There Be Rock,” and “T.N.T.”

(Photo by George Chin)